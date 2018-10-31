Cannabis Forum’s First Panelists Announced: Cannabis and CPG at the Crossroads

BevNET and NOSH will host a special panel to kick off The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage at the inaugural event, which will be held on Dec. 1 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Bringing together entrepreneurs from both the food and beverage world and the fast-evolving legal cannabis business, the first talk of the day, “Cannabis and CPG at the Crossroads: Creating a Cooperative Industry” will explore the opportunities located at the intersection of these two growth industries.

Topics to be explored during the discussion include the financial considerations, the investment objectives, retailing priorities, operational and innovation concerns for producers working to incorporate this cannabis-based ingredient set, and the partnership models that brands and ingredient suppliers are incorporating as they look toward broader legalization trends.

Further presentations and discussions at the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage will build from this keynote panel, incorporating brand profiles, updates on regulatory and scientific best practices for entrepreneurs and operators, and financial and sales analysis presentations.

Panelists:

Hess Moallem, CEO of Charlotte’s Web, the country’s best-selling CBD brand

Errol Schweizer, a co-founder of THC-based beverage brand Mood 33, and a former Whole Foods executive

Evan Eneman, an investor in the Cannabis business through Sands Road and Casa Verde Capital

Adam Miron, co-founder and chief brand officer of HEXO, a leading Canadian cannabis company that recently partnered with Molson/Coors

Designed to help the the industry define and strategize around the potential of this new category, the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage invites both cannabis companies and food and beverage companies to go beyond their curiosity and explore how the markets will merge as cannabis products proliferate. Whether companies are looking to develop new products, further existing businesses, or just satisfy their curiosity about the space, the forum provides expert insight into sourcing and quality control, regulatory and legal issues, retail strategy, investment, marketing and consumer education, packaging requirements and more.

Taking place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica, and followed by an industry mixer, the event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

