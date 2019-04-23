BevNET Live: Oatly’s U.S. General Manager Shares What Happens When Plans Work too Well

When Oatly first launched its line of oat milks in the United States in 2017, the leaders of the Sweden-based company quickly realized they were going to need to revise their five-year-plan. That’s because the brand was so popular that it quickly became impossible to find.

The rapid rise of Oatly in the plant-milk category and the widely publicized out-of-stock issues that followed it present an uncommon problem for young brands: What happens when you become too popular? Or, as its U.S. general manager Mike Messersmith puts it, what happens when you make a wave but get a tsunami? How do you stay afloat?

Oatly did, and the company recently opened a new U.S. production facility. Still, weathering the storm the massive demand created was a hard trick, and at BevNET Live’s Summer 2019 edition, Messersmith will discuss how Oatly emerged on top — and the ways it fueled the out-of-hand demand in the first place.

Pulling from his experience at Oatly, and previous roles at The Nature’s Bounty Co, Chobani, and PepsiCo, Messersmith will provide important lessons on marketing, strategic planning and production. At this edition of BevNET Live, he joins a stellar lineup of speakers and panelists from across the beverage industry, including BodyArmor and Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole, LifeAID co-founders Orion Melehan and Aaron Hind, Iris Nova founder and CEO Zak Normandin, and many others. Also on the program are networking and sampling opportunities, such as the Beverage School startup session on June 11, and the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition.

