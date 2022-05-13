Kathy Guzmán Galloway to Help Brands Clarify Mission, Purpose & Vision at BevNET Live

As the beverage business rolled forward into the post-pandemic era, execution has occupied the agenda of most of the entrepreneurial ecosystem: sales, marketing, raising cash, innovating and hiring.

What can’t be left behind, however, are mission, purpose, and vision, the soul of a business that carries it forward across eras. That’s why BevNET Live will feature a presentation from Kathy Guzmán Galloway, a startup coach, advisor, and investor who specializes in bringing clarity to CPG businesses and founders.

Galloway’s presentation – hosted by BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief and Taste Radio Contributor Jeffrey Klineman – will explore the tightrope between a beverage company’s purpose and mission and the execution of its business aims. In gathering the tools founders need to consider, refine, and strengthen the soul of their business, they’ll be able to make their strategic goals clearer. From there, the decisions for founders are tactical, and much of the noise falls away.

At a time when expansion is the rule for both methods for communication and for potential sales avenues, clarity is an incredible asset and guide toward action. Attendees of BevNET Live will find in this presentation the freedom to move toward action with clear frameworks, unburdened by the need to constantly explain ideas and to more easily set and achieve organizational priorities.

BevNET Live will take place on June 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY. Along with Murphy’s presentation, announced speakers and panelists include executives from Liquid Death, Orgain, Oceanspray, Uncle Matt’s, Calypso, Poppi, Mally Collective, Culture Pop and BDSA. Beyond the speakers, take a sneak peek at the registered attendee list.

About Kathy Guzmán Galloway

Kathy is the CEO at kgalloway consulting, helping startups to Fortune 500 brands drive growth with strategy and innovation. As the principal strategist, she facilitates strategic thought leadership for clients who are often too busy running their business to find ‘thinking time’ to grow their business. She operates in her zone of genius as a strategist and facilitator, helping organize data and thoughts into insights, and insights into action.

