Rewatch All 25 Presentations from BevNET Live Summer 2022

Speaking on stage during the opening day of BevNET Live, the founder and CEO of Orgain, Dr. Andrew Abraham, shared the story that led to the brand’s creation, including overcoming a battle with cancer and subsequently studying nutritional science to learn how quality ingredients impact the body’s recovery from disease. Later, King Juice CEO David Klavsons shared how he put Calypso on an upward trajectory and managed to claim the spot of the top-selling single-serve lemonade brand. Then, leaders from New Wave Soda, Culture Pop, and Poppi tackled the intricacies of infusing emotional responses into the revival of the soda set and how consumers are resonating with brand authenticity, above all else.

Day Two continued with explorations of the forces shaping the future of CPG. Liquid Death shared their experience with “the most revolutionary tech out there” – Web3 and NFTs; Romitha Mally, founder of CPG consultancy firm Mally Collective, advised early-stage entrepreneurs to think critically about their brand’s story in order to gain leverage within a crowded beverage field; Powdered drink industry leaders talked about the growth of the segment and what the future holds; and Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO, captivated the crowd with a wild conversation on the brand’s success and future trajectory.

As always, the New Beverage Showdown was a highlight from BevNET Live. Twelve startup beverage brands pitched on stage to a panel of expert judges who provided immediate feedback and decided on the six finalists, with the help of an audience vote. For the first time ever, a tablet brand — Plink!— claimed the title, winning the judges over in the final round with an engaging pitch and a tasty product.

