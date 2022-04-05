Leadership Lessons at BevNET Live: How Orgain’s Founder Grew into Orgain’s CEO

Founder and CEO. It’s hard to hold both titles for the long haul, but Dr. Andrew Abraham has managed to do so at Orgain, the clean nutrition brand that he has led since he started it in 2009.

Abraham, an integrative medicine physician, entrepreneur, investor, and cancer survivor, will discuss lessons learned as he has adapted to the increasingly complex leadership challenges presented by Orgain’s rapid growth into the world leader in great-tasting, clean nutrition products. The brand has driven its growth with prominent investors, an expansive line of innovative products, and a growing audience and team, transitioning Abraham’s job as CEO from the do-everything role of the founder to that of both the face of the brand and the leader of the team.

BevNET Live Summer 2022 attendees will learn about the ways that Abraham was able to stretch and learn as both he and the company grew – despite the fact that he started Orgain at about the same time he began practicing medicine. The personal and professional decisions Abraham faced at startup are common to founders who are trying to assess their own risk in “going pro”; his long tenure as the leader of the brand and the transitions it engendered will speak to members of the BevNET audience who, in constructing their own path, now must learn how to stay on it.

BevNET Live will take place on June 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Combining talks, presentations, and panels with networking and a look at some of the most innovative beverages coming to market through our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live is the leading event for entrepreneurs who know the benefit of learning, sharing and connecting to thrive and grow.

