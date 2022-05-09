Liquid Death Discusses NFT / Web3 Strategy at BevNET Live this June in NYC

BevNET Live will take a look at the way beverage brands are exploring the fast-evolving “Web3” internet movement when one of the leaders of cutting edge water brand Liquid Death talks about how his company launched a line of NFTs to both reward and grow its fanatical customer base.

Dan Murphy, Liquid Death’s SVP of Marketing, will present a case study on the brand’s strategy and process for creating this limited collection – the Murder Head Death Club – and the online community behind it and how it factors into the company’s plans for the future. The collection creates opportunities for owners of the NFTs – unique pieces of digital art – to receive a variety of perks offered by the company.

Aspects of Web3 – the decentralized internet – carry a variety of potential advantages and challenges for the CPG industry. But the most prominent area thus far has been through marketing, and no one markets more creatively than Liquid Death.

This discussion with Murphy will help attendees of BevNET Live see how an NFT-centered marketing campaign is orchestrated, as well offer insights and advice on the aspects of their own business strategy that should be considered when thinking about NFTs and Web3.

Plus, who doesn’t want to get a good look at a bunch of artistically designed electronic severed heads?

BevNET Live will take place on June 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY. Along with Murphy’s presentation, announced speakers and panelists include executives from Orgain, Oceanspray, Uncle Matt’s, Calypso, Poppi, Mally Collective, Culture Pop and BDSA. Beyond the speakers, take a sneak peek at the registered attendee list.

About Dan Murphy, SVP of Marketing, Liquid Death

I’ve been a nerd since my first Hypercard stack in 1994. It was wild to see the birth of the Internet. BBSes, Netscape, 14.4 baud modems. Dominos Pizza Tracker was my very first project as a digital producer. Early Web 2.0 was fun: Facebook Apps (RIP), figuring out mobile, digital installations. I spent 3 years at Google playing with machine learning superpowers (be scared). I’ve got a couple failed startups. As SVP of Marketing at Liquid Death, I focus on day trading attention, hacking into hearts & minds and exploring new frontiers like Web3. I also like long walks on the beach.

