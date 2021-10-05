BevNET Live Winter 2021: First Speakers from Canopy, PearlRock, Sharma Brands

We’re excited to officially announce our first three featured speakers at BevNET Live Winter 2021, to be held on Dec. 6 and 7 in Santa Monica, Calif. at the Loews Beach Hotel.

Drawing expertise from the worlds of investment, online commerce, and cannabis, these speakers will help give founders a series of views of the future of the beverage business, showing potential avenues for channeling entrepreneurial rigor into pathways to growth.

The first three speakers will be:

Brian Kelley, CEO, PearlRock Partners — a long-time beverage executive (Keurig Green Mountain, Coca-Cola North America) and investor, Kelley will discuss ways that entrepreneurial beverage brands can maximize their potential when facing the triple audiences of consumers, investors, and retailers.

Tara Rozalowski, VP of Beverage and Edibles, Canopy Growth Corp — a food and beverage executive charged with leading product development and innovation around cannabis beverages and edibles, Rozalowski will discuss the maturity, future of, and state of innovations in the cannabis beverage market, and how lessons from the introduction of cannabis-based beverages can translate to other innovative beverage types.

Nik Sharma, CEO, Sharma Brands – a 25-year-old DTC investor, advisor, and operator who has both assisted and led revenue growth at multiple organizations, including hint water and VaynerMedia, Sharma will discuss the lifecycle of DTC for beverage brands and the kinds of assets and investments needed to assist with each stage of growth within the DTC retailing channel.

More speakers will be announced soon! Sign up now.

BevNET Live Winter 2021 signals a return to the in-person tradition of shared problem solving, thought-leading discussion and presentation, and friendly, productive networking that characterizes BevNET’s signature events.

Featuring a lively, supportive atmosphere, key gatekeepers from the investment and retail world and established industry entrepreneurs, attendees will get the chance to see the next great innovative beverage brands through our New Beverage Showdown, while also gathering the resources and knowledge that will allow them to grow and thrive.

Register today for first access to the discounted room block at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. You can save $100 per night on a standard room and waive the resort fee. Rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please take advantage of this opportunity while it’s available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.