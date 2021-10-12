BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown is Back – This Time, Live and In-Person

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown is back for round two, only this time the competition will take place live and in-person on Sunday, Dec. 5 — the day prior to BevNET Live Winter 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktail brands will take the stage to present their pitch at the Loews Beach Hotel.

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown offers a chance to hear from innovative entrepreneurs behind up-and-coming RTD cocktail brands that are just hitting shelves. Participants will present for both the live audience and the retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands tuning in via livestream on BevNET.com, Brewbound.com and across all social platforms to learn about the products of tomorrow. Through industry exposure, partnership, and feedback, the competition supports and accelerates the growth of these emerging brands.

The competition kicks off with 12 startup brands presenting rapid fire pitches in front of a live panel of expert judges. They receive immediate, actionable feedback to help them optimize their business plans and kickstart growth. Six brands then advance to the final round where they will field questions from the experts and compete for the win. The champion will take home the trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package on BevNET.com and Brewbound.com valued at $10,000.

The Cocktail Showdown allows brand founders the opportunity to generate major industry exposure by moving their networking conversations past the introductory pitch and opening the door for future partnerships. They also gain access to an influential group of industry leaders and experts. Judges from our inaugural Cocktail Competition included executives from Total Wine, The Modern Mixologist, and Distill Ventures.

The Cocktail Showdown victor will join our inaugural winner, Wandering Barman, in toting the title of Cocktail Showdown Champion.

Interested in what it takes to win? Rewatch Cocktail Showdown 1.

Now, it’s your chance to take your brand center stage. Pitch your product to the industry this December. There is no cost to apply and a BevNET Live registration is not required. Applications are being accepted through November 12th.

Apply Now for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 2 >>

Questions about BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown or the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET is a strategic two-day conference just for the beverage industry. BevNET Live Winter 2021 takes place on December 6th and 7th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 18th.