BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown Returns this December to the BevNET Live Stage

The leading pitch competition for the beverage industry is back live and in person! New Beverage Showdown returns to BevNET Live Winter 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Startup non-alcoholic beverage brands will take the spotlight during BevNET Live on December 6th and 7th.

New Beverage Showdown offers a chance to hear from innovative entrepreneurs behind up-and-coming non-alcoholic beverage brands that are just hitting shelves. Through industry exposure, partnership, and feedback, the competition supports and accelerates the growth of these emerging brands.

The competition kicks off with 12 startup brands engaging in rapid fire pitches in front of a panel of expert judges. They receive immediate, actionable feedback to help them take their business to the next level. Six brands then advance to the final round the next day, where they will field questions from the experts and compete for the winning title. The champion will take home the trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

The New Beverage Showdown allows brand founders the opportunity to generate major industry exposure by moving their networking conversations past the introductory pitch and opening the door for future partnerships. They also gain access to an influential group of industry leaders and experts. Past judges have included executives from Albertsons, VEB, AccelFoods, Presence Marketing, Kroger, LivWell Ventures, and more.

Interested in what it takes to win? Rewatch New Beverage Showdown 21.

Now, it’s your chance to take your brand center stage. Pitch your product to the industry at BevNET Live this December. Applications are being accepted through November 12th. There is no cost to participate beyond BevNET Live registration.

Questions about New Beverage Showdown or the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET is a strategic two-day conference just for the beverage industry. BevNET Live Winter 2021 takes place on December 6th and 7th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 18th.