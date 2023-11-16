BevNET Live Winter 2023: Agenda Highlights

We’ve posted the agenda for BevNET Live, taking place Dec. 3-5 in Marina del Rey, Calif.

You’ve already heard about some of the headline entrepreneurs, from brands like Zevia, Harmless Harvest, Wild Wonder, Hop WTR, and Chamberlain Coffee and investors like Humble Growth and GroundForce Capital, but we’ve got so much more for you to check out on the stage:

On retail growth, a conversation with executives from Albertsons at what it takes to win placement and grow in the second-largest supermarket chain in the country.

A visit with Seth Goldman on lessons from his campaign to build back better with Just Ice Tea.

Data from SPINS on the methods for building disruptive beverage brands.

Analysis of some of the most talked about beverage categories in the industry, including: A presentation on the long term path to success for Non-Alcoholic Spirits – and the obstacles that brands will have to overcome to get there – from Ardent Company CEO Dan Gasper A discussion of the seismic changes that the move by new and established brands to use hemp-based Delta-9 THC is creating in the cannabis beverage marketplace.

Tactics and strategy advice from Joey Cannata and Jason May, entrepreneurs who have taken their experience with Rockstar Energy into new brands Daytrip and Weird Tea.

Plus, networking events galore, including the BevNET Live Welcome Reception on Sunday, Dec. 3, following Sunday’s slate of early talks at Beverage School and our RTD spirits track, and our Happy Hour and Party on Monday, Dec. 4.

Forget the Turkey Trot – time is running out to register!

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.