BevNET Live Winter 2023: Learn the Power of Focus from Zevia CEO Amy Taylor

Zevia CEO Amy Taylor will speak at BevNET Live on the power of focus in brand and product portfolio as a way to lay the groundwork for healthy, credible, sustainable business growth.

A highly respected leader in the beverage business, Taylor took over as CEO at Zevia in 2022 after serving on the Board and as President, is the former President and CMO at Red Bull North America, where she worked for 20 years. Taylor is simplifying the Zevia brand portfolio to position it for renewed growth, and comes from a background in which clear focus on a singular brand format and proposition proved to be the route to category creation and category leadership.

While not all brands are necessarily as focused a proposition as Red Bull and increasingly, Zevia, the idea that a brand foundation creates the base for growth is one that is often lost when entrepreneurs pivot and adjust to find their audience. Taylor will share ideas on the ways that founders can identify that foundation for their brands – simply put, the unique, ownable position and avoid the confusion that comes from overextension into categories and ideas that can blur a brand premise and fail to solve problems for the consumer. Attendees will learn that simplifying, focusing, and feeding brands through operations and quality sales teams can create repeat purchases, and open the door to growth, as well as Taylor’s methods for achieving that focus.

A twice-yearly gathering for beverage entrepreneurs, BevNET Live Winter 2023 takes place Dec. 3-5 at the Marriott in Marina del Rey, and features the New Beverage Showdown, numerous networking and sampling events, and a Beverage School for beginning entrepreneurs.

View the full agenda to see everything that’s happening at BevNET Live this December. And don’t forget that Beverage School, an RTD spirits panel, the Cocktail Showdown, and the BevNET Live Welcome Reception will all take place on Sunday, December 3, the day before our mainstage presentations begin.

