Learn How Clicks Turn to Bricks at BevNET Live Winter 2023 with Chamberlain Coffee, HOP WTR, Wildwonder

The reasoning behind D2C strategy in the beverage business has changed quickly from a sales focus to a marketing one. While D2C supported many early-stage brands during the pandemic, it has become clear that for most beverage companies, the move to physical retail is a necessary part of growth strategy.

BevNET Live Winter 2023, taking place December 3-5, will feature a panel with three new beverage brands that began D2C but are in the process of shifting to brick-and-mortar retail operations to carry the bulk of their sales. Rosa Li, CEO of Wildwonder; Jordan Bass, CEO of HOP WTR; and Chris Gallant, CEO of Chamberlain Coffee will discuss the ways they’ve devised their brick-to-click journeys and the ways they have evaluated their brands for the journey to higher volume sales opportunities like Grocery, Foodservice, and Mass retailers.

The panel will give the audience insights on channel strategy, different digital marketing and sales strategies, approaches to omnichannel, and the ways brands build teams and capabilities as they begin to adopt broader sales pathways. By following these brands as they go click-to-brick, we’ll gain knowledge into the challenges facing dozens of beverage companies that have launched in the past five years.

BevNET Live Winter 2023 takes place at the Marriott Marina Del Rey from Dec. 3-Dec. 5. Programming includes main stage panels and presentations, networking events, Beverage School and a spirits-focused track on Dec. 3, as well as both the New Beverage Showdown and a Cocktail Showdown. Early registration pricing ends Saturday, October 21.

