BevNET Live Summer 2023: Change Comes to Super Coffee

Times have changed for the DeCicco brothers. And they’re changing their business with it.

The three celebrated co-founders of Kitu Super Coffee have won numerous awards, more than $100 million in investment and run a popular, celebrity-endorsed brand that easily sells in nine figures annually.

But the kind of fast-growth, capital intensive strategy that propelled Super Coffee to prominence is seriously out of step with the economic environment, and that’s a change that a lot of brands have had to face over the past 18 months.

In a conversation at BevNET Live Summer 2023, coming to the Metropolitan Pavilion on June 14 and 15, the DeCicco brothers – Jim, Jake, and Jordan – will take to the stage to discuss the ways they have had to evolve their brand strategy from one chasing scale and burning cash to one that optimizes gross margin, emphasizes a route to profitability and is able to survive for the long haul, whether or not it’s eventually acquired.

It’s a discussion that will walk attendees through the changes in mindset and tactics that this shift in direction entails, as the current environment has forced beverage companies to move from creating hype around topline retail sales growth to valuing durability, cash efficiency, and squeezing more gross margin out of every can or bottle sold.

At a time when investors and acquirers have made it clear that they’re interested in brands that can sustain themselves, founders have little choice. If they can’t assume there’s outside funding for their growth, they have to be able to afford it themselves, or at least survive until times change once again. This talk will offer a valuable outline of the ways one high-flying leadership team is trying to change to fit the current moment.

About Super Coffee

The DeCicco brothers founded Super Coffee in 2015 as tired collegiate athletes. Sick of unhealthy bottled coffees and energy drinks, the DeCicco brothers invented a sugar free, functional coffee in the youngest brothers college dorm room and challenged big sugar head on. Today, Super Coffee is the fourth largest RTD coffee in the US. Super Coffee is nationally distributed by Anheuser Busch and is available in over 50,000 stores in the US. As CRO, Jake leads all sales efforts with retailers, distributors, and a sales team selling over $200 million worth of Super Coffee since inception.