BevNET Live Summer 2023: Fix Margins, Profitability, and What You Stink At, with Yesly CEO Scott Miller

Entrepreneurs tend to have an optimistic outlook that enables them to face the risks of their chosen path. They look at the upside, stress what they’re good at, think about magnifying their advantages as they build a brand that can attract a following.

Yesly CEO and Co-Founder Scott Miller believes one of the ways to succeed, however, is to look inward, to figure out what you and your company really stink at. Miller will speak at BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York, offering strategies and habits that help founders focus on culture to build enduring companies. In exploring what founders and companies stink at, Miller says, you’ll be able to figure out strategies for improvement, as well as an internal attitude that obstacles can be overcome, strategies can be applied effectively, and a company’s internal purpose – its pillars – can lead it to greatness.

Beyond that, Miller will draw on his experience as a board member and advisor to smaller brands like Culture Pop and Path Water on the tactics beverage startups can deploy to build solid margins and be prepared for the long haul.

Miller comes to BevNET Live as a longtime beverage CEO who has navigated both large corporations and entrepreneurial environments. Recently, he was the CEO at Essentia, where he was able to lead the company through its sale to Nestle, and Tampico, where he also led its sale to Houchens Industries. He spent 15 years at Snapple, helping lead the sales process through five different ownership teams. Miller has recently written a book on leadership and culture called “The Summit Mindset,” and is interested in sharing practices that will help brands have cultures that are effective for startups run by two people to beverage giants with 10,000 employees.

About Scott Miller

Scott Miller is both a visionary leader and an accomplished “operator” in the beverage world. With more than 30 years of professional experience, and nearly two decades as a highly effective Chief Executive Officer, Scott’s style represents nothing less than transformational leadership. He’s honed his skills on leading organizational behavioral change and development of what he calls “smart actions” while creating positive top line growth and sustainable profitable results for stakeholders.

Scott is a food & beverage industry veteran steeped in CPG-Consumer Packaged Goods. Prior to joining Essentia, Scott served as CEO of global manufacturer, Tampico Beverages, Inc. for 15 years. During his tenure, Scott led the company’s successful expansion into a mid-size global organization doing business in 55 countries across the globe all the while building sustainable customer relationships inside and outside the company. Scott successfully led the sale process of Tampico from Private Equity to one of the largest ESOP funds in the nation, Houchens Industries. Prior to Tampico, Scott served in roles over a 15-year period and five different ownership groups of increasing responsibility at Snapple — overseeing Dr. Pepper, Gatorade and Snapple brands, among others and he spent his early career at PepsiCo Bottling in both frontline and management positions.

In the first few days of being appointed CEO of Essentia (June 2020), Scott found himself steering the company through unprecedented times of a global pandemic, economic and social injustice crises. Leading and navigating through crisis did not stop Scott’s bold vision for Essentia setting the strategic path forward as a ‘brand on the rise’ with its NorthStar to be the #1 premium bottled water globally. He set the stage for a People-first culture by leading the development of Essentia’s foundational 4 Strategic Pillars to galvanize the team and align on a set of principles and values. With a clear mission, focused on actions and application and being authentic to the brand, the entire team was empowered to make a difference each day.

Well-versed and experienced in board level strategy, Scott has been a board member leading overall strategy with several organizations including a current Board Member of PATH and Culture Pop. He possesses the ability to work through complex issues while creating an environment for open dialogue and due diligence focused on positive business outcomes.

He was responsible for guiding and supporting Essentia’s pivotal next chapter: the acquisition by Nestlé USA in March 2021 when Essentia joined its premium water portfolio strengthening its opportunity to expand globally.

After transitioning Essentia to Nestlé, Scott reteamed with Ken Uptain with a shared vision to create the #1 Enhanced Flavored Still Water in the nation. Scott and Ken launched YESLY Water with plans to have national distribution by the end of 2023. YESLY as a brand is “empowering, but edgy. inspirational, but gritty. confident, but humble”. Scott plans to make his mark once again in the beverage industry and has united a team of beverage veterans to create another People-first culture.

As evidenced by his accomplishments and his teammates, Scott’s entrepreneurial nature is all about meaningful action, and being in a position to make a positive difference through transformational leadership. As an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, Scott also believes in ‘doing the reps’ and inspiring others to be their very best. His leadership motto is “it’s never about ‘one’ of us. it’s always about ‘all’ of us.” To continue inspiring other’s and share his learnings and leadership style, Scott has also completed his first book, The Summit Mindset, co-authored with James C. Moore, NY Times Best Selling Author available September 2023.