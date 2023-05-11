BevNET Live Summer 2023: How Sprouts Seeks Out Innovative Beverage Brands

The beverage purchasing team from Sprouts Farmers Market will walk attendees through the discovery, intake and support process for new beverage brands as they seek to break into this increasingly important retail chain during BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York on June 14 and 15.

Kim Coffin, Scott Romano, and Brian Albert will discuss programs Sprouts has developed to highlight new and exciting products for consumers, including its forager program and in-store innovation centers. The team will also offer observations based on those programs and on decades of grocery experience on the ways beverage companies that are emerging within the store are able to succeed and grow, as well as highlight obstacles to retail success.

To increase its outreach to the entrepreneurial community at BevNET Live, Sprouts’ representatives will be offering selected new beverage brands attending the event the opportunity to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with them on June 14. (Interested brands must meet Sprouts’ product sourcing standards and be meeting with Sprouts for the first time – outreach information will be provided to registered attendees.)

Sprouts’ influence extends beyond its significant set of nearly 400 stores. As a look into a key link in the retail chain for consumers seeking premium, innovative products, this discussion will be useful for brands looking to understand the best ways to succeed within incubation retail channels.

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School for startups, the Taste Radio Studio, and various sampling opportunities throughout the event. More information about these opportunities can be found on the BevNET Live website.

BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts beverage brands, investors, retailers, suppliers and service providers to each event.

About Sprouts

Sprouts believed that eating clean and living healthy was more than just a trend. They knew that by focusing on farm-fresh produce and other healthy, affordable items, they could create a grocery experience where you didn’t have to be wealthy to eat healthy. Today the retailer has grown to more than 380 stores with approximately 31,000 team members.