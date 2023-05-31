BevNET Live Summer 2023: Meet One-to-One With Sprouts and Walmart

This year, beverage brands attending BevNET Live can participate in retailer One-to-Ones, powered by Hi-Touch Libations & SIP. Sprouts and Walmart buyers will be available for private, pre-scheduled meetings on June 14 + 15 in NYC. Brands will be selected at each retailers’ discretion.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sprouts Farmers Market’s buyers are excited to invite attending beverage brands to meet with them. With a network of nearly 400 stores, Sprouts holds substantial influence in the market. These meetings present a unique opportunity for brands aspiring to excel in retail channels focusing on premium and innovative products. By participating, you’ll gain insights and strategies that will help you achieve success within these specialized retail channels.

Meet with these leaders from Sprouts:

Kim Coffin, SVP & Chief Forager

Scott Romano, VP & Forager

Brian Albert, Sr. Category Manager, Grocery

The following day, on Thursday, June 15, renowned retailer Walmart is setting up meetings to strengthen its partnerships with entrepreneurial beverage brands. Recognizing the evolving market dynamics, the company is actively exploring innovative avenues for brands to enter its expansive network of over 4,600 locations without having to be in every location. By working with incubation partners, Walmart is ensuring that new and promising brands have the opportunity to grow and thrive within the retailer’s ecosystem.

Meet with these leaders from Walmart:

Will McDonald, VP/DMM Beverages

Alex Ryals, Senior Merchant – Juice

Gabriella Cox, Merchandise Director – Carbonated Soft Drinks

Brand leaders must be registered for BevNET Live to be considered for a retailer meeting. Once you register for the event, you will receive an email with instructions for signing up.

Additionally, we just released the full agenda, which includes expert speaker discussions, Beverage School, the New Beverage Showdown, the BevNET Live happy hour, and a Women in Beverage networking breakfast.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2023 >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.