BevNET Live Summer 2024: Diageo Ventures’ Sallie Jian on Emerging Brands

Emerging brands from across the beverage spectrum will have the chance to learn about the ways that strategics like Diageo think about partnerships and investment when Sallie Jian, the Head of North America for Diageo Ventures, takes the stage at BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York, held June 12 and 13.

Jian will share both her thoughts on the ways that emerging brands can think about growth and working with larger strategic entities, as well as Diageo’s viewpoint on the emerging brand space. She’ll discuss what makes a match for investment or partnership, the ways that large company capabilities can be most beneficial to smaller partners, and the state of corporate venturing practices overall.

Beyond that, Jian’s experience and knowledge will allow brands a lens for viewing themselves as both startups and beverage companies alike. Jian oversees Diageo’s investment in North America and sits on boards of various portfolio companies. But before coming to Diageo, Jian was recognized for her work in ventures in the technology industry, both with SAP and SeedInvest. She also has startup experience as the CFO at an ecomm startup in the consumer space, and has worked as a mentor and advisor to startups throughout her career.

Bringing together top-notch content and speakers, as well as networking, sampling, a startup-focused Beverage School, and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live Summer 2024 will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion. Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Save $100 per registration through April 26.

About BevNET Live

With a series of looks at both new and established product types and sales channels, as well as the BevNET Live New Beverage Showdown, Beverage School, 1:1 Meetings with retailers and signature networking arrangements, BevNET Live’s New York event continues to provide an unmatched opportunity to meet, share, and sample with the people and brands powering the entrepreneurial beverage business.

About Sally Jian

Formerly, she helped launch and was Head of SAP.iO New York (corporate venture and innovation arm of SAP). She worked with SAP’s Corporate Development team on startup and growth equity investment and M&A opportunities. Prior to SAP, Sallie was a VP at SeedInvest where she was Head of the Venture Capital team. She was also CFO and Head of Business Development at Savile Row Society, a men’s e-commerce startup. Sallie began her career in financial services at Morgan Stanley Technology Investment Banking in Silicon Valley and General Atlantic in NYC. She graduated from the Haas Business Program at UC Berkeley.

Sallie has been recognized by CNBC & America on Tech as a leader in Venture Capital and NYC Women in Fintech as a Top 50 Women Transforming FinTech. She is a frequent public speaker and has been invited to speak at Nasdaq, AdWeek, Retail X, NFT.NYC, SmartCon, Miami Hack Week, Solana, VC Summit, Women’s Alternative Investment Summit, Supply Chain Revolution, and various business schools such as Fordham, Cornell Johnson, IESE, Stanford GSB, UC Berkeley.