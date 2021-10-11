BevNET 2021 Best Of Awards: Submit Your Nominations

Each year, BevNET’s annual “Best Of” Awards honor companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage industry landscape. This year, our coveted awards show returns live and in-person on December 6th during BevNET Live Winter 2021.

BevNET’s Best Of 2021 Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, are open for nominations. A nomination guarantees the submission will be considered for the category chosen, and all nominations will be categorized and published on BevNET.com once the application period closes.

Applicants may nominate themselves or others, and there is no limit on the number of nominations applicants can submit or on the number of categories selected for each. Agencies submitting their clients must submit one nomination per client.

The awards are open to three categories of products: non-alcoholic beverages (RTD and non-RTD), spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails and hard kombucha.

Finalists and the full list of nominations will be released once confirmed and the winners will be announced at our live awards show at BevNET Live on December 7.

The fee per nomination is $149 for non-Insiders and $99 for Insiders. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, November 2.

Below are the categories open for BevNET Best Of 2021 nominations:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars (Brand Companies)

Best New Products

Best New Spirits Product

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

To learn more about past winners and nominees, check out our “Best Of” Awards shows.