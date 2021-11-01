BevNET Live: Frey Farms’ Sarah Frey on Entrepreneurship

Sarah Frey, “America’s Pumpkin Queen,” will draw on her career building one of the country’s best known agricultural brands to share stories, strategies, and tactics for entrepreneurial success when she joins the lineup of speakers at BevNET Live.

Frey is the founder and owner of Frey Farms, one of the country’s largest producers of fruits and vegetables. Frey Farms is also a classic challenger brand, with a story that originates from the near-foreclosure of her family’s farm to its growth into a small produce company, and moves on to negotiations with the country’s largest retailers and restaurant concerns.

Offering advice on everything from hiring and dealmaking to leadership and operation, Frey’s career arc will inform and inspire entrepreneurs in the beverage business by showing the key decisions and ideas that have enabled her company’s growth.

One of the most successful and inspiring entrepreneurs in the produce space, Frey is also the founder of beverage lines Tsamma and Sarah’s Homegrown — both of which center on upcycling “ugly fruit” that can’t be sold in retail stores. Frey will reflect on her own experience in the beverage business, and the challenges and learning moments that she’s absorbed from that ongoing brand-building enterprise.

Few entrepreneurs can truly track their businesses from the ground up; Sarah Frey’s talk to BevNET Live attendees will show what it takes to survive each stage of growth, lighting that path for the audience.

