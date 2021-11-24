BevNET Live Winter 2021 Beverage School: Helping Startups Prep for Our Next Event

As a kickoff to BevNET Live Winter 2021, we welcome our attendees to enjoy a free dive into many of the most important tactical considerations that face CPG entrepreneurs with the release of the BevNET Live Winter 2021 Beverage School.

Our Beverage School combines experts in finance, branding, marketing, sales, and operations into an easily digestible, on-demand introduction to some of the most consistently vexing areas of the early experience: putting a product and package together, getting it to market, finding investors, retailers, distributors and more.

Our downloadable content will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Viewers will also be able to network with Beverage School speakers via our Beverage School Event Portal.

The event is sponsored by Cascadia Managing Brands, GRO Agency and Zipline Logistics.

The complete list of speakers includes:

Elliot Begoun, CEO, TIG Brands

Arif Fazal, Managing Director, Blueberry Ventures

Rob Leichman, Founder & CEO, Lyric Group

Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia

Kelly Criswell, Chief Creative Officer, the GRO Agency

Andrew Lynch, President, Zipline Logistics

Pete Grego – Corporate Director, NOR-CAL Beverage Co.

Michael Zuckerman – President, Zuckerman Honickman

Betsy McGinn — CEO & Founder, McGinn Ecomm

This event is complementary to all registered BevNET Live attendees.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.