New Beverage Showdown 22: Meet the Semifinalists and Judges

In just five days, New Beverage Showdown 22 kicks off BevNET Live Winter 2021 in Santa Monica, which means it’s time to reveal the pitch competition’s semifinalists and judges, who will take the stage.

The New Beverage Showdown, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., is an integral piece of BevNET Live and the beverage industry’s leading pitch competition. It showcases the innovative and promising up-and-coming beverage brands and provides case studies for attendees to learn from and spark new ideas.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will step into the spotlight for the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, Dec. 6th. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and sample their products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback and commentary. A group of six finalists will then be announced at 12:o0 PM. The final presentations will take place the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 7th, and a new group of judges will pick the winner at the end of the day.

Now, let’s meet the players. This summer’s semifinalists are promising brands from a variety of categories, including herbal tonics, coffee, sparkling waters, mixers, botanicals, tea, and cannabis-infused beverage.

New Beverage Showdown 22 Semifinalists:

FUL Foods

THIS PKN

Simplicity Beverage Company

ALLDAE Cascara

Change Water

Hiyo

Intent Brands, LLC

Later Days Coffee Co.

Mingle Beverage Company LLC

Patch Organics

GnuSanté Creations Inc

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for New Beverage Showdown 22 will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes for a successful beverage brand.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Brian Kelley, Chairman/CEO, Pearlrock Partners

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Emily Vangelovski , Sr. Brand Manager, New Revenue Streams—Emerging Brands, The Coca-Cola Co.

Thuy Nguyen, Category Manager, Good Eggs

Final Round Judges:

Eric Kacker, Team Lead, Marketing Operations, The Coca-Cola Co.

John Craven, CEO, BevNET

Ken Sadowsky, Sr. Advisor, Verlinvest

Maxine Kozler Koven, Co-Managing Director, LDR Ventures & Consulting

It’s not all up to the judges. BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers can cast their vote, which is weighted by attendance. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round receives a guaranteed seat in the finals and the tally will be utilized to assist judges in their decision-making.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown 22 will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

