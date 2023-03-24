BevNET Live Summer 2023: Milo’s Tea CEO, C4’s CRO Talk Growth and Leadership

Leaders of two of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the country will share their stories and strategies at the upcoming BevNET Live Summer event in New York, NY this June 14 and 15.

Fresh off the recent groundbreaking of the company’s fourth production site, Milo’s CEO Tricia Wallwork will illuminate the growth story behind Milo’s, the largest refrigerated iced tea brand in the country. Wallwork, the granddaughter of Milo’s founders Milo and Bea Carlton, has taken the small, 75-year-old family-owned company and turned it into one of the most intriguing growth stories in the industry while also helping it double down on its support for the regional southern economy and developing a reputation for conscious, employee-sensitive leadership.

Wallwork’s lessons in leadership and the story of her work to turn Milo’s into a power player in the beverage industry will introduce an important new voice into the beverage brandscape, offering insights into the ways she has helped turn the brand into an overnight success – one that has been more than a half-century in the making.

Attendees will also hear from Kyle Thomas, the Chief Revenue Officer of Nutrabolt, about what they should expect as they reach key inflection points in the growth of their businesses. From indentifying the early key hires growth brands should bring on to developing the teams that can handle massive distribution systems integration, Thomas will help entrepreneurs see ahead and anticipate the key decisions they will have to make at different stages of their journey.

Thomas, who has worked in CPG for 25 years, brings a unique understanding of entrepreneurial beverage brands to the discussion as he has worked with both the portfolio of Coca-Cola’s VEB unit – starting with sales at small, internal incubator BYB Brands – and joined Nutrabolt as that company entered a transformational growth stage that included investment from and a strategic relationship with beverage giant KDP.

Between Wallwork and Thomas, attendees will get a look at the decisions and tactics that have helped propel beverage businesses forward through challenges that are both common to the business and unique to their individual circumstances, and will see through the eyes of the leadership of two brands whose fortunes will be highly relevant in the industry for years to come.

BevNET Live’s early registration ends on May 5 and sponsorships for the event, which takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, are still available.

