BevNET Live: Bill Moses to Give First Interview Since PepsiCo Deal

BevNET Live Summer 2017 is upon us! The two day event, held in the Metropolitan West at 639 W 46th St. in New York City, will bring together more than 550 attendees at all levels of the beverage industry. Kicking off Tuesday morning and running through Wednesday afternoon (and preceded by a Monday afternoon Beverage School for new entrepreneurs), many of the top names working in beverage and investment today will take the stage to share their experiences in this ever-evolving industry.

One final addition to this year’s speaker agenda is KeVita co-founder Bill Moses, who will be giving his first interview since the company was acquired by PepsiCo in November. Scheduled to kick off Day 2 at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Moses will reflect on his career in a “What I’ve Learned” conversation to share with beverage entrepreneurs his lessons from starting, growing, and a selling a company by disrupting an evolving category.

But before that, Day 1 of BevNET Live will commence at 8 a.m. on Tuesday with the New Beverage Showdown Semifinals. After welcome remarks, Scott Uzzell, president and general manager of Venture and Emerging Brands (VEB) will begin the speaker series with his own reflections and lessons on running “10 Years of VEB.” Following Uzzell, entrepreneurs will hear the lowdown on changes at Whole Foods Market from senior category leader Matt Jimenez who will give his tips on “Winning in Whole Foods.” Retailing will then move from brick-and-mortar to on-line in a series of discussions throughout the day, kicked off by e-Commerce advice from Profitero’s Keith Anderson and Califia Farms’ Arnulfo Ventura.

As always, the lunch hour and all other breaks will feature a sample bar and networking opportunities, where those at home can tune in to the Livestream Lounge where the BevNET staff will conduct more interviews with even more of the biggest names in beverage, including leaders from Soylent, Juice Press, Axiom Foods, and La Colombe.

On Day 2, the New Beverage Showdown finalists will compete again for the grand prize, while more speakers take the stage, including Cleveland Hustles host Bonin Bough, Bonafide Provisions co-founders Sharon Brown and Alexandra Rains, and a panel with top investors and financial advisors on “The State of Beverage Investment.”

The events are all available to stream online at www.bevnet.com/livestream/bevnet-live-summer-2017. Live video is sponsored by Axiom Foods, Factory LLC, and Perkins Coie LLP.