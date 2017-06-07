BevNET Live | New Beverage Showdown 13: Meet the Players

BevNET Live Summer 2017 is just around the corner, and it’s time to reveal the players in the thirteenth installment of the conference’s signature competition, the New Beverage Showdown.

Sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands, an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., the New Beverage Showdown identifies the most innovative and scalable new beverage brands from a slate of early-stage entrepreneurs. Interwoven with BevNET Live, the two-day competition gives 12 brands an opportunity to showcase their business plans and products to a panel of expert judges for immediate critique and review.

The semifinal round of New Beverage Showdown 13 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, concluding at 9:30 a.m. The group of six finalists will be announced at 11:50 a.m. and present during the day on Wednesday, June 14.

Here are the semifinalists:

Ugly Drinks

Lion Tea

Rise Brewing Co.

Smart Pressed Juice

Mooala

Cannabinoid Creations

FYLO

Limitless Coffee & Tea

Ounce Water

Remedy Organics

Inspired Brews

Still Thyme Soda

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for New Beverage Showdown 13 will offer participants and attendees valuable insights on what makes for a successful beverage brand.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Matthew Mitchell, VP of Investments & Ventures, Venturing & Emerging Brands

Matt Jimenez, Sr. Category Manager, Grocery, Whole Foods

Zoe Feldman, Managing Director, Cleveland Avenue

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Final Round Judges:

Kerrie Lopez, Sr. Manager, Category Management – Fresh, Jet.com

John Craven, CEO, BevNET

Kellam Mattie, VP Marketing & Innovation/CMO, Venturing & Emerging Brands

Trevor Nelson, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Alliance Consumer Growth

Tim Sperry, President & Owner, The Tim Sperry Group

The winner of New Beverage Showdown will be awarded $10,000 in cash and prizes, and hold the esteemed crown worn by past winners, including Health-Ade, MALK, Tio Gazpacho, Coco Cafe, and Grady’s Cold-Brew.

If you haven’t yet registered for BevNET Live, you’re running out of time! Grab one of the few remaining seats and sign up TODAY!