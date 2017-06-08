“Livestream Lounge” Returns to BevNET Live Summer 2017

BevNET is pleased to announce the return of the “Livestream Lounge” to BevNET Live Summer 2017. The Livestream Lounge is a talk show-style program that runs during the networking breaks and lunch hours of both days of BevNET Live.

This edition will include several featured guests, including Soylent president Bryan Crowley, Venturing and Emerging Brands CMO Kellam Mattie, and La Colombe co-founder and CEO Todd Carmichael.

The Livestream Lounge will also include conversations and interviews with entrepreneurs, industry suppliers, distributors and other attendees about trends, innovation, new products and other general topics affecting the beverage industry. The content will be available to watch via our online livestream of the conference — available for viewing on YouTube and Facebook — and on screens located throughout the event space.

Additional confirmed guests of include Kate Weiler and Jeff Rose, the co-founders of DrinkMaple; Ross Colbert, Global Strategist – Beverages, Rabobank; Avitae President/CEO Norm Snyder; Juice Press chairman Michael Karsch; and Matthew Bachmann, the co-founder of Wandering Bear Coffee.

Along with the Livestream Lounge, our online broadcast of BevNET Live will cover every presentation and panel at the conference, as well as BevNET’s signature beverage brand competition, the New Beverage Showdown.

If you’re planning to attend BevNET, but haven’t yet registered, you’re running out of time! Get one of the few remaining seats and sign up TODAY!

BevNET Live’s livestream is sponsored by Perkins Coie LLP, Axiom Foods, and Factory LLC.

About BevNET Live

Taking place at the Metropolitan West in New York on June 14 & 15, BevNET Live Summer 2016 is a two-day forum for beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to gather and exchange ideas through interactive panels, lectures, and networking. Attendees are able to access the expertise of investment professionals on ways to attract funding, successful brand owners about their inspiring stories, retail and distribution gatekeepers on growth strategies and industry advisors on sales, marketing, and branding challenges. BevNET Live offers extensive and in-depth programming and networking with other attendees and the BevNET.com community, which has spent more than a decade dedicating itself to careful reporting on the fast-moving beverage industry. More than just a conference, BevNET Live includes exclusive offerings including the BevNET Live Expo, the New Beverage Showdown, a Sampling Bar option for all attendees, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs, and more.