Covers Products: FYLO Digestive Wellness

Fylo is a digestive wellness supplement that is packaged in a 2 oz. liquid shot format that’s most well known as the vessel used by energy shots.

The product is marketed as a “refreshing blend of herbs and minerals expertly formulated to kickstart your digestive system and promote radiant, lasting digestive health.” To accomplish this, they’ve added a host of herbs, including chamomile, ginger, juniper berry, milk thistle, dandelion root, cinnamon bark, and peppermint leaf, along with minerals, flavors, and sugar (5g).

As far as the flavor, it’s quite strong, and it is best compared to a non-alcoholic version of a bitter digestif. There’s added mint flavor, which, depending on one’s feelings towards mint, seems to either help or hurt the flavor since it seems to increase its overall intensity. Either way, this is, much like an energy shot, a product that should be consumed quickly, rather than sipped. And the product was certainly not developed with flavoring being one of the key reasons that a consumer will drink this product.

From a functionality perspective, we’re certainly not in a position to truly evaluate the efficacy of the product. However, in our own usage, it definitely has a short term soothing effect. The other claims, “promotes radiant digestive health” and “allows you to enjoy life,” are rather impossible to quantify.

Taking a step back from the flavor and functionality, which are certainly important, we feel as though the packaging and positioning are ultimately what will make this product succeed or fail.

Let’s start with the easier one: the packaging. On the front of the bottle, we think they’ve done a pretty nice job of crafting something that looks approachable rather than medicinal. But once you pick the bottle up and look at the back, things start to come undone a bit. The back panel copy, including the supplement facts panel and ingredients list, is literally impossible to read. The text is both too small and too light.

So, you’re left wondering what exactly it is that you’re consuming. Compare this to energy shots, which are generally focused on milligrams of caffeine and B vitamins, both of which can be explained succinctly, and we feel as though Fylo has some work to do in terms of how they explain this product to the end user.

Lastly, there’s the product positioning. This product, much like any non-energy shot product that comes in shot form, has the uphill battle of educating consumers on its function. While there are plenty of gut health beverages out there, the concept of something that relieves an upset stomach is something new and we think it’s going to be really hard for Fylo to cut through all the clutter and baggage of the shot category. That being said, we wonder if they shouldn’t reconsider the choice of packaging, which might help the product establish its own identity a bit better.

Overall, we appreciate the innovation and uniqueness of Fylo. However, the product feels like it has a long road ahead in terms of figuring out the right way to present itself and go to market. For now, it’s a nifty product, but one that feels very niche in nature.