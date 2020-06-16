Covers Products: Bourbon Sour , Classic Margarita, Eastside, Ginger Drop, Rum Punch

(Editor's Note: Before you ask the question, the answer is yes -- this is BevNET’s first product review for a ready-to-drink cocktail. Why now? Over the last several years, this segment has emerged not only as a significant growth driver of the spirits category, but also as one that aligns with many of the trends we are seeing in the non-alcoholic space, from emphasizing premium ingredients and attention to craft to a focus on unique use occasions and packaging. Showcasing a wide range of styles and approaches, the entrepreneurs and brands in this still-growing category are, along with their non-alcoholic counterparts, helping shape the future of beverages, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by us.)

DRNXMYTH is a line of ready-to-pour fresh cocktails that utilize a proprietary bottle to keep the liquor separate from the other ingredients. The product is high pressure processed (HPP), which allows the product to deliver a flavor profile that’s fresher than anything we’ve ever tasted from an RTD cocktail.

It seems only appropriate to start with the packaging, which is definitely one of the more standout attributes of the product. The 16 ounce plastic bottle actually has two chambers: a larger top portion that contains the non-liquor ingredients (pasteurized via HPP) and a lower section that contains the liquor. The consumer simply has to twist the bottle to break the seal between the two chambers and then shake to combine.

This approach is quite innovative: it keeps the juice ingredients separate from the liquor, therefore preserving their fresh flavor, and it gives the consumer something to interact with. It feels like a nice middle ground between making something from scratch and just literally pouring from a bottle.

But this isn’t just about a packaging innovation, as the design is also striking and attractive. There’s a shiny gold cap on the top, a very clean looking label, and an etched pattern on the bottom of the bottle that resembles a cocktail glass. The label itself is easy to read and we love the brand name and the way that they’ve laid it all out. It’s modern, clean, sophisticated and definitely one of the best looking bottled cocktails out there.

Inside the bottle, DRNXMYTH has done a superb job of crafting five top-notch SKUs. To come up with these formulations, DRNXMYTH enlisted select bartenders and influencers to craft each flavor (and they also get a cut of the action).

Here’s a rundown of the five SKUs:

Eastside - Gin with cucumber, fresh lime, cane sugar and mint infused water. A play on a gimlet, this cocktail is slightly sweet but smooth and has notes of lime, cucumber and mint.

Bourbon Sour - Bourbon with fresh lemon and orange juices, cane sugar and blackstrap bitters. It’s sweet and tart with a nice balance between fruit flavors and bourbon.

Classic Margarita - Tequila blanco with fresh lime, orange liqueur, agave and salt drops. We love how they’ve incorporated the salt into the drink itself to replace the salt that you’d normally have on the rim of the glass.

Ginger Drop - Vodka infused with fresh ginger, fresh lemon and ginger juices, cane sugar and Jamaican bitters. This is a superbly executed version of the classic, with loads of spice and super fresh lemon flavor.

Rum Punch - Rum infused with bananas, fresh pineapple juice, coconut syrup, fresh lime, bitters and mint-infused water. This is probably the most adventurous of the bunch, with the banana, coconut and pineapple flavors persistent throughout.

Overall, DRNXMYTH is one of the brands that is setting the bar for the rapidly expanding ready-to-drink cocktail space. They’ve done a tremendous job crafting a product that has superb packaging, excellent and super fresh tasting liquid, and innovative packaging that’s both eye catching and delivers a unique experience for the consumer.