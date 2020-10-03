BevNET's Best of 2021 Awards

 

Each year, BevNET’s annual Best Of awards honors companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage landscape. 

After the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic in 2020, this year saw the beverage landscape coping with changing conditions and new, often uncomfortable realities. As the arrival of COVID vaccines helped push the industry back towards overall growth, supply chain gridlock, labor shortages and scarcity of materials threatened to paralyze it once more, compounding with economic inflation and uncertainty over new variants of the coronavirus. Yet, as often happens, those issues sparked the innovative and resilient spirit of entrepreneurs from across drink categories as they continued their relentless pursuit for progress. That meant taking on the challenge of reinventing categories like soda and tea, or carving space for entirely new ones, like tepache. It meant using tools like TikTok to bring consumers closer to the personalities behind their favorite drinks, or turning a canned water brand into a boldly funny, proudly counter cultural voice for a new generation of drinkers. And it meant turning a decade of hard grinding and tireless hustle into a historic, deeply impactful company exit, as with BODYARMOR’s eight-figure sale to The Coca-Cola Company. 

The winners of BevNET’s Best of 2021 Awards embody that spirit and drive, combining inspiration with effort, style, dynamism and personality. Backed by the confidence and enthusiasm from having these brands, products and leaders at the helm, the beverage industry is ready for whatever surprises 2022 might have in store.

See the full list of BevNET Best of 2021 Nominees.

Brand of the Year

Super Coffee

Super Coffee is moving fast, achieving a $400 million valuation this year as it continues to draw investors, distributors, retailers and consumers to its own brand of functional hustle. The company, founded by three college-age brothers, is loaded up for the stretch run, with more than $100 million in new investment from its latest raise.

Person of the Year

Mike Repole, Chairman and co-founder, BODYARMOR

Mike Repole — and an experienced team of longtime associates — pulled off a rare career double this year with the sale of BODYARMOR to the Coca-Cola Company. That created a new category of entrepreneur, one who has twice sold startup brands for more than $1 billion.

Best Marketing

Poppi's TikTok Case Study

One Friday night in January, around 10 p.m., Poppi co-founder Allison Ellsworth was sitting in her Texas home when the inspiration struck her to record a quick impromptu video for her brand’s TikTok profile. She quickly discussed the prebiotic soda company’s founding story and its game changing appearance on Shark Tank (which netted an investment from Rohan Oza and his firm CAVU Venture Partners).

Best New Spirits Products

Tip Top Cocktails Shaken
Onda
SunDaze
