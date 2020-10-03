Each year, BevNET’s annual Best Of awards honors companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage landscape.

After the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic in 2020, this year saw the beverage landscape coping with changing conditions and new, often uncomfortable realities. As the arrival of COVID vaccines helped push the industry back towards overall growth, supply chain gridlock, labor shortages and scarcity of materials threatened to paralyze it once more, compounding with economic inflation and uncertainty over new variants of the coronavirus. Yet, as often happens, those issues sparked the innovative and resilient spirit of entrepreneurs from across drink categories as they continued their relentless pursuit for progress. That meant taking on the challenge of reinventing categories like soda and tea, or carving space for entirely new ones, like tepache. It meant using tools like TikTok to bring consumers closer to the personalities behind their favorite drinks, or turning a canned water brand into a boldly funny, proudly counter cultural voice for a new generation of drinkers. And it meant turning a decade of hard grinding and tireless hustle into a historic, deeply impactful company exit, as with BODYARMOR’s eight-figure sale to The Coca-Cola Company.

The winners of BevNET’s Best of 2021 Awards embody that spirit and drive, combining inspiration with effort, style, dynamism and personality. Backed by the confidence and enthusiasm from having these brands, products and leaders at the helm, the beverage industry is ready for whatever surprises 2022 might have in store.

See the full list of BevNET Best of 2021 Nominees.