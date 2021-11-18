For over a decade, BevNET’s “Best Of” Awards have been presented annually to honor the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that are shaping the current beverage landscape as we know it. Having emerged from the cauldron that was 2020, this year has seen the market stabilize to a degree, only for brands and entrepreneurs to watch a new raft of challenges — supply chain woes, inflation worries, a dearth of packaging and just about everything else — arrive on their doorsteps. Still, yet again, the collective ingenuity and resilience of the beverage industry was on display for all to see, and our awards represent an opportunity to give the key players their proper dues.

The nominees for BevNET’s “Best of 2021” Awards, presented by Zuckeman Honickman, reflect the variety and strength within the beverage industry both in front of and behind the scenes, whether it’s guiding a company toward a multi-billion dollar sale, delivering bold new innovation and inspiring product concepts, capturing consumers’ imagination through clever marketing, or simply producing a beverage that we can’t stop drinking. For just the second time ever, BevNET accepted nominations for the awards, resulting in 376 nominations spanning a wide field of brands, products, people and campaigns that reflect the diversity and rich tapestry of our industry.

BevNET is proud to announce the nominees for its “Best Of 2021” Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year). Winners will be announced live at BevNET Live Winter 2021 on December 6, 2021 at 12pm PST.

The Full List of BevNET Best of 2021 Award Nominees:

100 Coconuts

1Luv Foods LLC

Ace Beverage Group

AdAdapted

Altitude Beverages

Amaz Project, inc

Aplos

Ardor

ASM Whiskey

Athletic Greens

Austin Eastciders

Avana

AVEC

Bang Energy

Barcode

Beach Juice

beam

BEG Gin Distillery

Belle Isle Craft Spirits

Better Booch

Betty Buzz

Bev

Big Mountain Foods

Bioitica Water Pty Ltd

BIOLYTE

Bitsy’s

Blindtiger Design

Blume

Boardroom Spirits

BODYARMOR Sports Drink

Bolthouse Farms

Bonafide Provisions

Bravus Brewing Company

Breinfuel

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Bulletproof

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

C4 Energy

Califia Farms

Calirosa Tequila

Caliwater

Calypso Lemonade

Campari Group

Cann & Botl

Carbliss

Casa Del Sol

Casa Lumbre

CBD Living

Celsius

CENTR Brands Corp.

Chaco Flaco Drinks

Chicago Beverage LLC

Clean Energy

Cocktail Academy

CoCo Vodka & CoCo Rum

​​Coco-Kaboom

ColdSnap, Corp.

Corina’s Drinking Vinegars, Inc.

Corner Store Cocktails

Culture Pop

Damn Right Cocktails

Dayli Nutrition

DD Beverage & Nutrition

De La Calle Co.

Defy LLC

Deko Cocktails

Designer Wellness

DIVAS Drink U.S. Inc

DRY Soda Co.

Duke Spirits

East 9th Brewing

Electrolit

Elmhurst® 1925

Emshika

Equiano Rum

Essentia Water

Explorer Cold Brew

Ferm Fatale

FIJI Water

Firebelly Tea

FitVine Wine

Flyers Cocktail Co.

Four Sigmatic

Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda

Free Rain

Fulfill Food & Beverages, LLC

Fun Wine

Funky Buddha

Garden of Flavor

GenerosiTEA LLC

Ghia

Ginger’s Revenge Craft Brewery

Girl Crush Brands

GnuSante Creations

Goldthread Tonics

Good Karma Foods

good2grow

Goodfish

Green Cell Technologies

Green Cola

GT’s Living Foods

Hals New York

Happenstance

Harmless Harvest

Health-Ade

High Brew Coffee

Kaló Hemp Seltzer

Hiyo

Holy Tepache

HOP WTR

Hope and Sesame

Hoplark

Hoptonic Inc

Icelandic Glacial

Inspiro Tequila LLC

IVUSION Beverage Company

JBT – Avure HPP

Jeng, LLC

Jones Soda Company

Jovē Wellness

Keurig Dr Pepper

KeVita

KÖE Kombucha

Koia

Kombucha Town

KUL MOCKS

La Di Da

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Leilo

LEVIA

Liina

Liquid Beverage Company

Liquid Death

Live Beverages

Loftiwater

Loverboy

Luck Springs

Lucky Jack Coffee

Luna Bay Booch

Lyre’s Spirit Co.

Machu Picchu Energy

Mad Tasty

MaKa Superfood

Maple Hill

Me & the Bees Lemonade

Mijenta Tequila

Mingle Beverage Company

Moonlight Beverage Company

More Labs

MUD\WTR

Muddle and Mint

MXQLifeWater

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Navy Hill

Nectar Hard Seltzer

New Realm Brewing Co.

Night Shift Brewing

NIPYATA!

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nixie Sparkling Water

Notch Brewing

NotCo

Nourish Cold Pressed Juice

nutpods

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

O2 Beverages

Oaza Beverages

Odyssey Wellness LLC

Olipop

Once Upon A Coconut

Onda

organifi

OUNCE WATER

PATH Water

Petainer Manufacturing USA

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

Phocus

Picnic Brunch

Pit Liquor

Plants By People

POP & BOTTLE

Poppi

Post Meridiem Spirit Company

Psychedelic Water Inc.

Pure Fiber US Corp.

Pure Rose LLC

R6 Distillery

REBBL

Reed’s Inc.

Remedy Drinks

Revitalyte

RISE Brewing Co.

Rishi Tea & Botanicals

ROAR® Organic

Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Mermaid

Runamok

Sama Adaptogenic Tea

San Juan Seltzer

Sanzo

Shimmerwood Beverages

Shire City Herbals

sipMARGS

SkinTe

SLIQ Spirited Ice

Sound

Spiik Inc.

Spindrift Beverage Co, Inc

Spritz Society

Sproud Plant-Based Milk

Starla Beverages LLC

Sun Daze

SOWN Organic Oat Creamers

Sunwink

Super Coffee

SUPERFRAU

Swoon

Taika

Take Two Foods

Ten To One Rum

The a2 Milk Company

The Alkaline Water Company

The Berkshire Beverage Group LLC

The Bruery

The Cactus Water Co.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Lemon Perfect Company

Three Trees

Tip Top Cocktails

BEG Gin Distillery

Ultima Replenisher®

UN’SWEET

Uncle Matt’s Organic

United Sodas of America

UNITY Wellness Co.

Upstreet Craft Brewing

Urban Artifact

Vertosa

Vessl, Inc.

Vibras Foods

Volley

Vue

VYBES

Waiakea

Walker Brothers Beverage Co

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Watkins Bitters

Weird Beverages

Wild Roots Spirits

Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha

Wildwonder

Yes You Can Drinks

YSUB Oy

ZOA Energy