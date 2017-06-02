AQUAhydrate Performance Water Expands Arizona Market

PHOENIX, AZ (June 1, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — AQUAhydrate, a California-based health and fitness water company with unparalleled benefits in performance water, announces record setting penetration into Arizona and introduces additional size options to its customers. This exceptional water provides the performance of a sports drink, without the sugar or calories typical of other bottled water.

The success enjoyed by AQUAhydrate has led to the introduction of new sizes, including 1.5 liter, 1 liter (6-packs) and a newly trending Gallon size. It is carefully crafted to deliver innovative, high-quality water that provides a healthy balance of nutritional benefits. The purification of the water is to some of the most rigorous industry standards.

The company engages its customers with a variety of high impact performance-focused marketing programs. Touted by brand influencers like Jillian Michaels, the product has made significant market inroads since its relaunch in 2013 with a new celebrity-based ownership group, including Mark Wahlberg, Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs and Ron Burke. According to Regional Manager Andrew Heller, “I see a big difference in the volume gains in the market place. The average store is selling 18 bottles a week, which is a tripling of sales from 2015.”

Focused on a performance lifestyle, the pure, great tasting water has twice the electrolytes of competitors and an elevated pH of over 9. The blend of alkalinity, electrolytes and minerals produces outstanding hydration, balance and performance. Spokesperson Jillian Michaels claims: “Effective hydration depends on purity and the right balance of electrolytes and alkalinity to help me feel my best and perform at my peak. That’s why I choose AQUAhydrate.”

According to AC Nielsen, bottled water made national news in March by surpassing soda in sales. The trend toward healthier and performance enhancing drinks is undeniable. TGEN charities states: “We support AQUAhydrate for all of our charity fitness events. Our consumers love the taste and the healthy benefits.”

AQUAhydrate is sold nationally with top markets on both coasts and Texas. Recently, Arizona has become the number one market in the country for share and volume. Phoenix is the best city in the nation for the product, where it is sold at over 1800 retail outlets. Stores include Circle K, Walmart, Safeway, Fry’s, Bashas, Walgreens and more.

“We see many new consumers put down the private label bulk water and pick up AQUAhydrate instead. Consumers range from Hispanic and soccer moms to senior citizens,” says Andrew Heller. “With 65% growth in high pH water in the past 5 years, it is no surprise that AQUAhydrate is growing in popularity.” Heller continues: ” It’s not just Celebrities and Pro Athletes; it’s everybody. The key to our success is to let the customer try it. Once they try AQUAhydrate, it’s over- they love it! The truth is we have a product that sells itself. Our Regional Managers on the East Coast and Midwest are telling me the same thing about their success. In short, people are buying lots of AQUAhydrate because it tastes great, quenches their thirst and its good for them.”

For more information, go to: www.AQUAhydrate.comOr go to: https://www.facebook.com/aquahydrate/?fref=ts