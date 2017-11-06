Bethenny Frankel and Wanu Water Deliver Puerto Rico Relief

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles based wanu water has partnered with Bethenny Frankel and her B Strong program for women and families in crisis to provide over 26,000 bottles of wanu to support ongoing Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The team effort brought together partners including Playa Del Rey 4 Puerto Rico, the disaster relief charity Delivering Good and the Global Empowerment Mission to provide the aide.

“The need for relief is enormous and we’re honored that we were able to partner with Bethenny to quickly provide this aid” said wanu founder Dr. Todd O’Gara. “We have also provided wanu for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief in Texas and to fire fighters in Northern California; a total of more than 100,000 bottles in all. Our team felt a mandate to step up our support in the wake of the recent natural disasters striking the U.S.”

“Bethenny Frankel’s Bstrong initiative has made a big impact on people recovering from the recent string of disasters, and it has been great working with her,” said Delivering Good’s Marketing Director Peter Paris. “Her network of contacts and even larger fan base has been so supportive with donations of emergency supplies and cash for gift cards. The donation and shipping of wanu water has been especially helpful for those hit by Hurricane Maria, and shows the compassion that companies can have for helping people in need.”

The relief shipment reached Puerto Rico on October 20, 2017 and is being distributed by the partners on the Island.

About Wanu Water

wanu is a Los Angeles based nutrient infused water brand, offering a balance of 10 essential nutrients with a splash of natural sweetness from monk fruit. Adding a little natural flavor, wanu turns something you need into something you want. Packed with B vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, with zero sugar or artificial sweeteners, wanu delivers the good stuff you want and need to make a little more of your day. For more information visit wanuwater.com or @wanulife.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good, Inc. (formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help millions of kids, adults and families facing poverty and disaster each year. Since 1985, over $1.6 billion of donated product has been distributed through our network of community partners. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org.

About Global Empowerment

Global Empowerment Mission is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011 to empower people struck with tragedy by providing emergency medical aid, food, housing, quality education, diverse vocational training and job creation. The ultimate objective is to create opportunities for the people in developing countries to have a self-sufficient and sustainable economy, ultimately eliminating their dependency on foreign aid.