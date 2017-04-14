WANU Water Launches in Over 250 Sprouts Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 12, 2017) — WANU Water Inc., the maker of the nutrient-infused flavored water line packed with 12 essential nutrients and 6 grams of non-GMO fiber, is now available nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market will add WANU Water to its 250+ stores throughout 15 states and carry the 16oz single serve bottles in four flavors; Watermelon Raspberry, Kiwi Cucumber, Peach Passion and Strawberry Serrano Lime.

The Sprouts national launch significantly increases WANU’s retail presence across several key markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver and Atlanta. The Los Angeles-based Company plans to add other key retailers across California in the coming months, which will further expand the brand’s footprint in its home market.

The expansion follows an exceptional year for the brand, during which it was named a Top 10 Breakout Beverage Brand of 2016 by Beverage World magazine and most recently, “Best Hydration- Infused Water” by Golf Digest magazine.

About WANU

WANU, short for WAter+NUtrition, is a great-tasting, innovative bottled water, infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. WANU is low calorie, sugar-free, certified vegan, and contains 11 of the 13 vitamins deemed essential by the Academy of Science. WANU is available in five delicious flavors; Watermelon Raspberry, Kiwi Cucumber, Peach Passion, Dark Cherry, and Strawberry Serrano Lime. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.wanuwater.com.