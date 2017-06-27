Wild Tonic Partners Exclusively with Quail Distributing in Arizona

Cottonwood, AZ – June 26, 2017: Good Omen Bottling, Inc. manufacturers of Wild Tonic®, the unique and refreshing organic Jun Kombucha company announces its exclusive partnership with Quail Distributing in Arizona.

“We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Quail Distributing,” says Steven L. Siegel, Wild Tonic® CEO. “As our sole distributor in Arizona, Quail will not only facilitate the availability of our product but also provide their signature customer service. As a result, Wild Tonic®—in all of its existing and soon-to-be-released manifestations—will soon be readily available at grocery stores and watering holes alike, statewide.”

Scott Hendrix, General Manager of Quail Distributing remarks ,“As kombucha continues its meteoric rise to relevance, we are truly excited to partner with an Arizona producer that pushes boundaries for the category. Wild Tonic’s attention to detail is quite evident, and is clearly highlighted in the kombucha produced.”

Wild Tonic® National Sales Manager Joe Belli adds, “Demand in our home state of Arizona has grown at an incredible rate. We searched the state for the best partner to help us continue that growth. Quail has a unique business model allowing them to service their customers and truly build brands. We are happy to welcome them to the Wild Tonic® Family. We look forward to making our product available statewide for consumers to enjoy our locally brewed Jun Kombucha.”

About Good Omen Bottling, Inc.

At Wild Tonic®, our uncompromising commitment to quality and unbridled passion for innovation and bee conservation informs all that we brew! Whether fermenting our unique variety of Jun Kombucha with honey rather than cane-sugar, or pioneering brewing processes that maximize the integrity of probiotics, within each cobalt blue glass bottle lies the most exquisitely crafted energy elixir you’ve ever experienced! We thank you for making this one-of-a-kind Jun Kombucha part of your healthy lifestyle!

About Quail Distributing

Quail Distributing quietly opened its doors in 1999 with a small collection of fine wines, both domestically & abroad. Over the years, Quail has grown into Arizona’s premier wholesaler of independent beverages by staying true to their brand promise, “Quail is your partner for success.” With a keen eye for quality, Quail continues to grow within the ever-changing beverage landscape in Arizona, only now, they are making a little more noise!

To learn more about the Wild Tonic® brand, visit www.wildtonic.com.