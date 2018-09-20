A88 Infused Beverage Division and American Nutritional Products Enter Production Agreement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Alkaline Water Company Inc., with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. (“A88 Infused”), has entered into a Co-Packing Agreement with American Nutritional Products Inc. (“ANP”), headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. Under the terms of the agreement with ANP, A88 Infused will have a “one stop shop” for the development of each of its recently announced product extensions. ANP will provide A88 Infused manufacturing, formulations, R&D, biomass and extraction within ANP’s state-of-the-art facility. The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700-milliliter and 500-milliliter sizes. It is available in most major grocery stores in all 50 States.

“We are thrilled to have entered into a production agreement with ANP. The ANP facility is a “one-stop shop” that is a fully vertically integrated facility, allowing for manufacturing, research, extraction and formulation all on-site. ANP has the necessary expertise and knowledge of Cannabinol (CBD), nutraceuticals and infused/enhanced beverages to ensure a successful launch of our new product lines. With more and more major companies including Coke and Constellation Brand entering the CBD market in a significant way, our speed to market with Alkaline88® as the base water will give us a chance to be one of the first to market in the US and Canadian markets. We think that A88 Infused will be able to bring several sophisticated and functional new products to market by December, 2018,” stated Richard A. Wright, President of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

“ANP’s state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in Carson City, Nevada has been certified by the International Center for Cannabis Therapy (CCTI), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), and is registered with the FDA, allowing them to produce everything from A88 Infused’s new hemp-derived CBD Alkaline88® water to its sparkling Alkaline88® water. A88 Infused has also entered into a licensing and marketing agreement with our parent company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. This agreement will allow for all of the new products to use Alkaline88® water, technologies and marketing which will also accelerate our market penetration significantly. With ANP, we are working with the best of class in formulation on all our infused beverages and feel that this endeavor will be a major benefit to our growth and overall shareholder value,” concludes Richard A. Wright, President of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. A88 Infused will act as an incubator for new ideas and technologies that will bring new product development to the Alakline88 Brand.

About American Nutritional Products

Headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, ANP is a state-of-the-art manufacturer that is able to produce capsules, liquids, powders, proteins, amino acids, and energy drinks. ANPs formulation team has over 40 years’ experience in formulating and the manufacturing facility is NSF cGMP certified, FDA registered, and ICCT certified. For more information visit: http://anp-nv.com/

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.