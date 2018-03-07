Brands Within Reach Announces Licensing Agreement for NESTEA Brand

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Brands Within Reach (BWR) confirmed today that they that have reached agreement with Nestlé SA in an exclusive partnership for the distribution of the Nestlé brand NESTEA in the United States.

This partnership is taking effect immediately, and a smooth transition is planned during March 2018 from Nestlé Waters North America to insure uninterrupted operations for customers.

BWR is a strong partner to pursue the development of NESTEA, with extensive experience building premium brands in the health and wellness industry and an established infrastructure to leverage growth. BWR will build on the premium repositioning which NESTEA launched last year, with an enhanced product formulation combining the benefits of brewed tea taste, lower sugar, and conscientious sourcing.

“The new NESTEA, with updated imagery and products has a solid foundation for growth in the US Premium Bottled Tea category with 89% brand awareness, and high measures of trust and expertise in tea. Consumers are demanding higher quality, consciously sourced natural products from brands they trust. That’s exactly what we focus on at BWR, and precisely what the NESTEA brand brings to this category. We expect this long term partnership to provide a win:win for NESTEA, its existing valued distribution partners, its loyal consumers and BWR,” comments Olivier Sonnois, BWR’s CEO. “We look forward to work closely with NESTEA’s global procurement team on maintaining the highest product quality standards and operating procedures while fueling growth opportunities”, adds Sonnois.

Notes

The Iced Tea market in the United States is currently worth $4.55 billion, according to Nielsen Total XAOC+C for the latest 52 weeks.

About Brands Within Reach

Since 2003, BWR has focused its attention and efforts in building a unique and entrepreneurial expertise in marketing and distributing brands with strong consumer appeal and enhanced product attributes inNorth America. For more information: www.bwrgroup.comFor more information about Nestea, www.nestea-usa.com, or e-mail nestea@bwrgroup.com