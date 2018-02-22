Cheerwine Launches ‘Uniquely Southern’ campaign

SALISBURY, N.C. — Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from North Carolina, is kicking off its 101st year by rolling out a fresh look and feel and a new campaign that celebrates the unique and authentic parts of today’s South, from food to places to culture.

For those who haven’t tried it yet, Cheerwine has a unique cherry taste that has delighted southerners for more than a century. The independent brand also offers Diet Cheerwine, along with several limited-release seasonal products.

Starting this month, Cheerwine fans will begin seeing parts of the new “Uniquely Southern” campaign around the South, and the soft drink’s new logo and packaging on shelves.

Throughout 2018, Cheerwine fans can look forward to many celebrations of authentically Southern tastes, places and more:

The City of Salisbury & Cheerwine present the Cheerwine Festival

To commemorate the launch of Cheerwine’s second century, Cheerwine and its home, the City of Salisbury, N.C., are teaming up to host a Cheerwine-themed festival.

The free event will take place on Saturday, May 19 in downtown Salisbury from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, shopping for Cheerwine merchandise, family-friendly activities, a beer garden and local craft vendors.

More details for the event will be available in coming weeks.

In 2017, the brand commemorated its 100th birthday by inviting Cheerwine fans of all ages to its “Centennial Celebration” in Salisbury. With plenty of Cheerwine, live music and a barbecue contest, more than 30,000 people packed the streets of Salisbury.

“As Cheerwine’s hometown, Salisbury is thrilled to partner with the soft drink manufacturer on the second Cheerwine Festival, following the success of the 100th anniversary event in 2017,” said Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins. “Cheerwine has been a staple in Salisbury homes since the beverage’s founding in 1917, and we look forward to its continued success in our community.”

Cheerwine presents ‘Uniquely Southern Recipes’

Cheerwine fans already know the soft drink tastes great with food, but may not have tried it as a delicious ingredient in dishes and mixed drinks. Cheerwine has teamed up with Heidi Billotto, a Charlotte-based culinary expert, to show southerners new and interesting ways to use Cheerwine in their own kitchens through short “how-to” videos that will be released throughout 2018.

The first video debuted this month featuring a Cheerwine Chocolate Mug Cake. To view the video, visit Cheerwine’s Facebook page.

Other recipes in the 2018 line-up include Cheerwine Baked Wings, Cheerwine Bourbon Glazed Ham, Cheerwine No Bake Cheesecakes and many others.

‘Uniquely Southern’ Ad Campaign

Starting in March, Cheerwine will begin rolling out new advertising that focuses on how Cheerwine’s unique, cherry taste perfectly complements the food, music and places across the Carolinas and the South.

“The South is a special place, with its own unique food, music and a gracious, welcoming way of life. Today’s South is a vibrant community of both longtime locals and new residents. As the definition of what it means to be a Southerner grows and shifts, Cheerwine remains a unique and authentic part of the best of today’s Southern experience,” said Joy Ritchie-Harper, VP of Marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “A surprising number of residents new to the Carolinas have never tried Cheerwine and we look forward to sharing with fans and newcomers alike.”

About Cheerwine

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 101-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.