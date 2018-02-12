Dr Pepper Snapple Group Cancels Webcast Conference Call

PLANO, Texas — Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., (NYSE: DPS) has cancelled its webcast conference call and slide presentation on fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

The company is currently in a proxy filing process related to its previously announced merger transaction with Maple Parent Holdings Corp., which owns Keurig Green Mountain Inc. Following the merger, the combined company intends to host quarterly conference call updates for analysts and investors.

The company will file its 2017 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission before the market opens on February 14, 2018. The company will also provide Non-GAAP financial information within the Form 10-K to disclose Core Income from Operations as an update to its full year 2017 stand-alone results that were previously included on page 28 of the slide presentation issued on January 29, 2018, in conjunction with the announcement of the merger.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

