Gallery: September’s New Product Launches

While many brands chose to debut new products at Natural Products Expo East 2018 earlier this month, there was plenty of activity outside of the annual trade show. As summer turns to fall, we highlight some of the notable new innovations, seasonal releases, and products from the past month.

Dunkin Donuts Shot in the Dark Dunkin Donuts Shot in the Dark Expanding its ready-to-drink coffee portfolio, Dunkin Donuts has launched Shot in the Dark, a three-SKU line of canned espresso blends made with a touch of cream. The line is available in Caramel, Vanilla and Mocha flavors. Health-Ade Kombucha Health-Ade Kombucha Los Angeles-based Health-Ade Kombucha is launching a new flavor, Beet-Lime, this month at retailers regionally, including in Southern California, the Rocky Mountains and the Northeast. The product will also be available online via Health-Ade’s e-commerce site to customers in Southern California. Dunkin Donuts Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee Dunkin Donuts Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee Right on cue for the fall, Dunkin Donuts this month launched a new limited edition Pumpkin Spice flavor for its ready-to-drink dairy added iced coffee line. Clutch Coffee Roasters Clutch Coffee Roasters Portland, Ore.-based Clutch Coffee launched a carbonated coffee soda pop, which is available in about a dozen stores in the Portland metro area and on the company’s website. Good Idea Good Idea Good Idea, a dietary supplement formulated to help regulate blood sugar levels, has released a new sparkling dragon fruit flavor in its line of 12 oz. cans. Nitro Beverage Co. Nitro Beverage Co. New Jersey-based Nitro Beverage Co., a finalist in this summer’s New Beverage Showdown 15, has released a limited edition Pumpkin Spice flavor in its nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee line. Tohi Tohi Tohi is a new line of aronia berry-based functional drinks available in 12 oz. slim cans in four flavors: Original, Blackberry Raspberry, Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lime. The product is currently available to purchase on Amazon. AQUAhydrate AQUAhydrate Premium water brand AQUAhydrate is marking its a new partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) with the release of a limited Pink Handle edition of its one- gallon package, which will be available from September to October. Sol-ti Sol-ti Launching in November, Sol-ti shared information on its forthcoming organic cold brew tea line, VitaliTea. Available in 15.5 oz. glass bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49, the line uses reverse osmosis water and will launch in five varieties: Arctic Chaga, Dragon Oolong, Hibiscus Flower, Jasmine Pearl, and Masala Chai. Kyla Hard Kombucha Kyla Hard Kombucha Straddling no less than three beverage categories, Kyla Hard Kombucha is set to launch a new cold brew coffee-infused kombucha, which will be sold in 6-packs of 11 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $11.99. The line contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Bloom Ferments Bloom Ferments Michigan-based kombucha brewery Bloom Ferments is launching a new Chai flavor this month. Synapse Synapse Marketed as a ready-to-drink supplement designed to boost mental performance, Synapse is sold in 8.4 cans in select retailers, on Amazon and the company's website.