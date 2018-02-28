Spindrift Expands Distribution in Kroger, Starbucks, and Whole Foods

NEWTON, Mass. – Spindrift, the first sparkling water flavored with only real squeezed fruit, today announced they are growing nationwide with new distribution in Kroger, Starbucks, and Whole Foods. This expansion is, yet, another sign that momentum is strengthening for Spindrift as the brand continues to thrive in a market increasingly demanding transparent, simple, and real ingredients.

“The increasing presence of Spindrift gives us a greater opportunity to introduce our unique proposition to new consumers, and delight our current fans with more availability,” says Founder and CEO Bill Creelman. “We’re really excited to partner with retailers where consumers can further discover our brand in places that celebrate quality ingredients.”

From the recent expansion in e-commerce with the launch of Spindrift Market, to expanding its innovation portfolio with new 16 oz. single serve offering of signature flavors, Spindrift continues to trail blaze the sparkling water space with significant strides of growth. Varieties of 4- and 8-packs will be available nationwide at these new retailers.

“At Spindrift, we believe that authenticity and real ingredients are what make us better. We are committed to bringing transparency to consumers in a way that tastes as refreshing as it feels,” says SVP of Sales Chad Palma. “Our real ingredient message is certainly resonating with consumers, and we are gaining distribution in channels where they are actively seeking these types of products.”

Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon.com and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com. For more information about Spindrift, please visit www.spindriftfresh.com.

About Spindrift

Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with real, fresh fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free from added sweeteners or any natural flavors, and only consist of triple-filtered water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that’s it! Fruit is picked from family farms and then squeezed within a few days from harvest. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water. Flavors include Strawberry, Orange-Mango, Grapefruit, Blackberry, Cucumber, Lemon, and Raspberry-Lime. Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com.Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine’s 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company also donates 1% of total net sales to not-for-profits through their 5 year membership to 1% For The Planet. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

For more information, visit www.spindriftfresh.com.