SANTA MONICA— GacLife, solutions by nature beverage brand, today announced the launch of five new daily health beverages that aid in sleep, skin health, energy, relaxation and detoxification. Based on extensive scientific research, GacLife took one of the world’s rarest superfruits, Gac (Momordica cochinchinensis), and created an all-natural, organic, vegan health drink with no added sugars.

Gac’s potent phytonutrients, including highly bioavailable carotenoids, provide powerful antioxidant protection for the whole body. One 12 oz. can of Gac includes 20mg of carotenoids, which is equal to consuming one head of cabbage, five large tomatoes, 15 large carrots and 30 bunches of spinach.

“Gac’s new product line is designed to provide organic solutions to everyday health and wellness problems,” said Yin Zou, CEO and founder of GacLife. “We see the success of CBD-infused products, and other beverages like Kombucha, driven by strong consumer demand in natural products that address issues ranging from digestion, fatigue to stress, mood, and sleep. We developed our product line to answer consumer demand in seven functional ready-to-drink categories. Gac Relax, for example, includes 4 grams of organic Kava root in each can. Kava has traditionally been used for its power to calm the body and mind, providing healthy blissful relaxation. We believe Kava offers a more effective alternative to CBD and it’s going to set us apart.”

Gac’s full-line of delicious healthy drink solutions not only encourage healthy eating but also contribute to a higher standard of wellness. Gac is now available in seven functional categories:

Cleanse: Detoxifying activated charcoal, nettle, dandelion and cranberry juice help remove toxins while improving digestion and immunity

Sleep: Calming chamomile passionflower and natural electrolytes help support nerve function and revitalize the body during sleep

Hydrate: Gac’s flagship sparking antioxidant water, with mango or passionfruit replenishes antioxidants which prevent environmental damage

Energy: Revitalizing green tea, ginseng, guarana, and sparkling water boost concentration, maintain alertness, and reduce mental and physical fatigue

Sport: Refreshing with lemon juice and natural electrolytes help reduce inflammation and regulate muscle and nerve function

Beauty: Skin-rejuvenating coenzyme Q10 and blueberries revitalize the body and help prevent signs of aging

Relax: Soothing, tranquil kava blend with lemon and delicious raspberry offer natural stress relief, replenishes antioxidants and promotes a relaxed state of mind

Gac comes in a 6-pack of 12 oz. recyclable aluminum that is shelf-stable and offers an easy, on-the-go solution. Per can, Gac has the lowest amount of added sugar (0 g), the highest amount of antioxidant carotenoids (20 mg) and the lowest calorie count compared with other mainstream beverage products. Gac is available in retail stores in California and can be purchased online with free shipping at Amazon.com, gaclife.com for $24.00 per six-pack, or $19.20 per six-pack for a monthly subscription.

To learn more and to order Gac today, please visit gaclife.com. To join the conversation, use #drinkgac and follow GacLife on Instagram @drinkgaclife.