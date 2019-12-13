Nutpods to Launch New Line of Oat-Based Creamers Online

SEATTLE– nutpods, the dairy-free creamer company based in Bellevue, WA and currently one of the fastest-growing natural food brands in the country, is capping a banner 2019 with the announcement that they are expanding their line of creamers into a new base ingredient: oat. They will release shelf-stable Original and French Vanilla flavors on Amazon.com and nutpods.com in January 2020.

While expanded retail distribution continues to drive nutpods into a plant-based leader, leveraging D2C sales is a strategy that Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon and her team have relied on since their inception to test new flavors and sizes. “We receive immediate feedback from our customers that helps us efficiently curate our lineup of products and develop new ones,’ says Haydon. The Oat creamers will be sold exclusively online to assess consumer demand.

“We have heard our consumers buzzing about oat lattes and requesting nut-free nutpods options so, even though we have ‘nut’ in our name, we wondered if this ingredient would work well in creamers. The answer was a resounding ‘yes’, they are delicious and offer everything our fans have come to love about nutpods, except for the nuts. We will be introducing two unsweetened flavors that are rich & creamy and froth beautifully for at-home lattes. We believe oat could be the next big thing in plant-based creamers,” says VP of Marketing Patrick Coyle.

About nutpods

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit nutpods.com for more information.