Squeeze Dried Launches New Spirulina Flavor Mermaid Lemonade

CARLSBAD, Calif.— Squeeze Dried couldn’t be more excited to announce the release of our newest flavor, Mermaid Lemonade!

We’ve carefully formulated a blend of Spirulina, Prebiotics, Lemon & Blue Green Algae into a delicious, refreshing, natural and healthy beverage you can take anywhere. The main ingredient, Spirulina, is a type of blue-green algae that is high in protein and vitamin content making it an excellent dietary supplement for those on vegetarian or vegan diets. Mermaid Lemonade is now available online in both a sample 6 pack for $4.99 and a 30 count box for $32.

“This summer, we wanted to capture a classic image of summertime with a refreshing sugar-free drink you could enjoy anywhere, anytime. The flavor is sweet and tangy and goes well with any classic summertime activity,” said Alec Balkman, marketing director at Squeeze Dried. “As many other drinks similar to this don’t taste amazing, we really wanted this naturally healthy ingredient to shine on its own with a taste that many are not used to.”

Spirulina is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin K and other potent phytonutrients that help to aid in the body’s ability to naturally detoxify while giving our overall energy levels a huge boost. Research suggests that Spirulina has antioxidant and inflammation-fighting properties, as well as the ability to help regulate the immune system. In addition to this, Spirulina aids in weight loss, improving gut health, managing diabetes, lowering cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, preventing heart disease, boosting metabolism, reducing allergy symptoms, and supporting mental health.

About Squeeze Dried

Squeeze Dried is committed to bringing you the best tasting and highest quality superfood drinks you can take with you anywhere and anytime. Founded in 2016 in Carlsbad, CA we had the goal of making the supplements that you take everyday something you could drink and really enjoy the taste without cringing. Our flagship Apple Cider Vinegar has expanded to two new flavors including Turmeric Citrus & Spirulina Mermaid Lemonade each with their own delicious blends are available nationwide in the US and expanding to retail. Each Squeeze Dried Flavor is Non-GMO, Vegan, gluten-free and raw. For more information, visit squeezedried.com. Follow along with our journey on Instagram @squeeze_dried, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest @SqueezeDried.