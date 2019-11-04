Teatulia Organic Tea Soda Expands to the East Coast

DENVER– Fans of a healthier alternative to conventional soda can now find Teatulia’s Organic Tea Soda on the shelves of leading retailers on the East Coast (Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Earth Fare) and in its home Rocky Mountain region (Natural Grocers and Lucky’s Markets in Colorado). Teatulia announced its Tea Soda launch into Whole Foods Market throughout the Rocky Mountain region in May 2019.

The award-winning, Denver-based organic tea company recently introduced its popular ready-to-drink Organic Tea Soda, boasting confident tea notes from real brewed organic tea, fruit, herbs, a hint of pure organic, fair trade cane sugar and just the right amount of fizz. The Tea Sodas originated as handcrafted sodas in Teatulia’s Denver Tea Bar where they’ve been fan-favorites for seven years.

Teatulia continues to sell its award-winning hot teas and iced teas in retailers, restaurants, colleges and office break rooms across the U.S.

The organic and ethically-sourced effervescent drinks are now available in over 500 stores nationwide. Teatulia’s Organic Tea Sodas are served in attention-grabbing 12-ounce sleek cans with designs that reflect the bright splashes of color found at the Holi Festival of happiness and love. They come in four delightful, perfectly-balanced flavor combinations with crisp, clear layers you can taste. The base ingredients in all Tea Sodas are organic teas and herbs direct from Teatulia’s own 3,000-acre regenerative tea garden:

Organic Green Tea Soda: Green Tea, peach, blackberry, lime and cilantro.Caffeinated

Organic Black Tea Soda: Black Tea, pineapple, peach, lime and cucumber.Caffeinated

Organic Lemongrass Tea Soda: Lemongrass Tea, wild berry, lime and lavender.Naturally caffeine free

Organic Mint Tea Soda: Mint Tea and hibiscus lemonade. Naturally caffeine free

“We couldn’t be happier with how enthusiastically Tea Soda has been received by retailers and consumers alike,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Founder of Teatulia. “People light up when they see the beautiful cans and are positively jazzed when they try them because they are so delicious and refreshing. And most surprising has been the fact that all four varieties sell equally well – they each stand on their own legs and appeal to a broad range of consumers. We’ve had a blast launching our category-creating Tea Sodas and can’t wait to get them in more mouths as we expand distribution.”

Retailers interested in carrying Teatulia can contact Vice President of Retail Sales Karen Bradley at karen@teatulia.com. Teatulia also partners with Alliance Sales & Marketing. For more information, visit teatulia.com.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia’s garden-to-cup teas from Bangladesh are not only refreshing and delicious, but they also do good … for the land, for the people, and for the environment. The garden direct, sustainably grown teas hail from Teatulia’s very own 3,000-acre regenerative tea garden in the Tetulia region of Northern Bangladesh. The establishment of its tea garden created a new tea-growing region in the country, nestled between Assam and Darjeeling at the base of the Himalayas. 100% Organic, Teatulia is also a B Corp, Rainforest Alliance Certified & Kosher Certified brand. Its tea garden is Fair Trade certified and the first and only business in Bangladesh to be Organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Teatulia is “waking tea up” through intentional sourcing, education, and product and package innovation.

To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

