VITAMIN 1 Expands Distribution With Big Y World Class Market

BOSTON— VITAMIN 1, the Massachusetts-based beverage company, has announced the distribution expansion of their healthy vitamin-infused hydration beverages with Big Y World Class Markets, a supermarket chain across New England.

Following entry into Market Basket and Roche Bros. supermarkets last year, this move adds over 75 more locations where consumers can now purchase VITAMIN 1.

“We are especially proud to partner with Big Y World Class Market,” said Michael Taylor, founder, and CEO of Vitamin 1. “Big Y focuses on providing customers with quality, fresh, and local food with a warm inviting experience, which aligns with VITAMIN 1’s mission to deliver innovative, healthy beverages.

Since launching on Amazon in early 2018, VITAMIN 1 has expanded its distribution to several notable supermarket chains, and hundreds of independent, specialty retailers across the Northeast.

VITAMIN 1 is currently available in four varieties in 16.9 oz. bottles including, Mango, PassionBerry, Peach and Lemon Lime.

As the official drink sponsor of the Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Youth Football Clinics, VITAMIN 1 is doing a giveaway for free entrance to learn from some of New England’s best. For more information on VITAMIN 1, visit drinkvitamin1.com

About VITAMIN 1, LLC

VITAMIN 1 is a Massachusetts-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to live healthy. Its goal is to offer optimal hydration in a healthy and great-tasting drink to everyone with zero sugar, energy enhancing vitamins, electrolytes, and only 5 calories. From athletes to children, and anyone looking for a smart, nutritious, and delicious choice that stands alone, VITAMIN 1 will hydrate your health. VITAMIN 1 competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. The Company’s products are sold across the US via e-commerce and are in brick and mortar locations across the Northeast states. They are also sold around the Middle East as well across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.