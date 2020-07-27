Alani Nu Energy Drinks to Launch in Kroger Stores Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Alani Nu, a premium women’s supplement and nutrition company, today announced the debut of their energy drinks in Kroger stores nationwide. Unwavering from their commitment to creating thoughtfully engineered, full of essential, health boosting nutrients, Alani Nu’s Energy Drinks are designed with simple, filler free ingredients.

Beginning today, the following products are immediately available to Kroger customers at 1,756 stores across the nation:

Tropsicle Energy Drink

Mimosa Energy Drink

“Alani Nu is a beloved brand centered around empowering women. Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to extend our products to more consumers at Kroger stores across the nation,” said Max Clemons, co-founder of Alani Nu. “Our partnership with Kroger allows our products to be more accessible to the masses across the country. We’re looking forward to furthering our reach and expanding our product offerings as it allows us to make a difference in customers’ lives through healthy living.”

Made in the United States, the Alani Nutrition product line uses hand selected, simple ingredients with no fillers. Alani Nutrition products help women maximize their workouts with protein, pre-workout, and BCAA supplements in unique flavors, including mimosa, carnival candy grape, and Hawaiian shaved ice. Alani Nu has plans to debut additional products from their line with Kroger later this year.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a national nutritional brand that is strategically designed for women. With a powerful portfolio of extensive lines, Alani Nu has an exclusive retail line with GNC Holdings, Inc., and Amazon. The premium women’s supplement brand offering a range of health and sports nutrition products can be found in over 3,500 GNC locations across the United States. Now, Alani Nu has multiple products in select Kroger stores across the nation. Additionally, all product is available online at www.alaninu.com. For more information, please get in touch by emailing contact@alaninu.com.