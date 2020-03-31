Gallery: March’s New Products

Winter finally came to a close this month and beverage brands are looking forward to warmer weather, with new watermelon flavors from SUNNYD, LaCroix and Jones Soda, and a new light lemonade line from Calypso. Check out the gallery for notable March releases, including the latest functional shot from More Labs and caffeinated releases from Brew Dr and Daytrip.

More Labs More Labs Functional shot maker More Labs’ latest launch is Dream Well, a non-drowsy sleep solution. Dream Well contains lemon balm extract and jujube seed for relaxation, melatonin and glycine to promote healthy sleep and evodia rutaecarpa extract to detox caffeine in the body. The guava-flavored shots are available online for $35 per 12-pack of 3.4 oz. bottles.

Calexo Calexo Calexo is a new sparkling cannabis beverage containing juices, botanicals and 10 mg of THC per 22 oz. bottle. Available in Citrus Rose and Cucumber Citrón, Calexo is sold via delivery throughout Los Angeles for a suggested retail price of $20 per bottle and will expand statewide. In the fall, BevCanna will manufacture Calexo for distribution in Canada.

Calypso Calypso Lemonade maker Calypso rolled out a new line of light lemonades in four flavors: Original, Ocean Blue, Strawberry and Southern Peach. Containing zero sugar and five calories per 16 oz. bottle, the light lemonades will hit shelves in mid-April in Kroger for a suggested retail price of $1.79 per bottle, with additional retailers to follow.

Daytrip Daytrip CBD-infused drink maker Daytrip launched Daytrip Go, an energy drink containing 185 mg of caffeine and 15 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can. The fruit punch-flavored drink is formulated with adaptogens and B vitamins and sweetened with allulose, and is sold online in 12-packs for $59.

LIFEAID Beverage Co. LIFEAID Beverage Co. LIFEAID introduced FOCUSAID Zero Sugar, a sugar-free version of the FOCUSAID that is sweetened with monk fruit rather than the agave used in the original product. FOCUSAID Zero Sugar contains the same nootropic blend and 100 mg of caffeine as the original, with five calories per can. It is available in 24-can cases for $59.76 and $2.99 per 12 oz. can.

VYBES VYBES The latest flavor from CBD beverage maker VYBES is Blackberry Hibiscus, created by the brand’s newly appointed beverage director and mixologist Nick Meyer. Made with hibiscus tea from Northern California, Oregonian blackberries and hints of clove and cinnamon, Blackberry Hibiscus is now available online and in select retailers.

Brew Dr Brew Dr Brew Dr expanded its caffeinated kombucha line Uplift with the launch of Tropical Uplift, containing 130 mg of caffeine from yerba mate, guayusa and green tea. The mango and passionfruit-flavored kombucha is available in 14 oz. bottles at over 300 Sprouts locations nationwide, with additional retailers to follow.

Hostess Hostess Snack cake maker Hostess partnered with Trilliant Food & Nutrition to launch a 4-SKU line of confection-inspired ready-to-drink lattes. The lattes, available in Twinkie, Ding Dong, Honey Bun and Snoball flavors, will soon be rolling out at retailers nationwide.

Jones Soda Jones Soda The latest addition to Jones Soda’s flavor lineup is Watermelon, which had a limited release at Canadian 7-Eleven locations last summer and is now expanding across the U.S. and Canada. The new Watermelon flavor is formulated with cane sugar and contains 120 calories per 12 oz. bottle.

Cusa Tea Cusa Tea Cusa Tea expanded its portfolio with the launch of Cusa Cold Brew Instant Coffee. Each instant packet makes one 8 oz. cup of steeped coffee, which can be enjoyed hot or cold. Available in Light, Medium and Dark Roast varieties, Cusa Coffee hit retailers on April 15.

ATAQ Fuel ATAQ Fuel Sports hydration brand ATAQ Fuel announced a new Big Hero Products line composed of three 2 oz. shelf-stable shots. The line’s three functional varieties-- Pineapple (power and endurance), Mango (energy and focus) and Lime Berry (immunity) -- will be available for purchase in May.

LaCroix LaCroix Sparkling water maker LaCroix is rolling out two new flavors for spring, LimonCello and Pastèque. LimonCello, inspired by the Italian lemon-flavored liquor, and Pastèque, which is French for watermelon, are available at select retailers before launching nationwide.

Lipton Lipton Tea maker Lipton rolled out two new green tea flavors, Watermelon and White Peach, now available in 12-packs of 16.9 oz. bottles for $4.98 at Walmart, Kroger and Target.

Liquid Death Liquid Death Liquid Death expanded beyond its still water offered with the launch of unflavored sparkling water in 16.9 oz. tallboy cans. Its sparkling water is now available for purchase online in 12-packs for $17.99.

Swoon Swoon Swoon launched a new line of zero sugar, zero calorie cocktail mixers sweetened with monk fruit. Available in Ginger Lime, Cucumber Mint and Margarita, Swoon mixers are sold in retailers such as Wegmans and Kroger, and also online via Amazon.

Clean Clause Clean Clause The newest flavor from organic sparkling yerba mate drink maker Clean Cause is Watermelon Mint, containing 160 mg of caffeine and 60 calories per 16 oz. can. Packs of 12 are now available online for $32.95.

Sun Chaser Sun Chaser San Francisco-based beverage brand Sun Chaser launched an “alcohol-free buzz,” combining nootropic supplements (L-Theanine, GABA, Cordyceps, and 5-HTP) with tart cherry, apple, lemon and mint. The caffeine-free drink contains 60 calories per 12 oz. can, and is available in 4-packs ($24.99), 8-packs ($49.99) and 12-packs ($74.99) on the brand’s website.

Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. Created in collaboration with music producer Steve Aoki, Strawberry Cake is the latest flavor launch from hydration mix maker Liquid I.V. The new flavor is available exclusively online for $24.47 per 16-pack of sticks.

Q Mixers Q Mixers Brooklyn-based premium mixer brand Q Mixers launched Hibiscus Ginger Beer, a highly carbonated and naturally sweetened mixer containing hibiscus and rose hips. Hibiscus Ginger Beer is now available at Target locations nationwide in 4-packs of 7.5 oz. cans.

SUNNYD SUNNYD SUNNYD announced it will bring back two limited edition flavors, Lemonade and Watermelon, for a second consecutive summer. Available in 6.75 oz., single-serve bottles and 64-oz. multi-serve bottles, the products will start shipping beginning in April at a suggested retail price of $1.99 to $4.99.

G&Juice G&Juice G&Juice launched a line of CBD-infused sparkling beverages in Coconut Vanilla, Ginger Peach, Strawberry Lemonade and Blueberry Mojito flavors. Each 12 oz. can contains 20 mg of CBD, less than 2 grams of sugar and 20 calories, available on the brand’s website in 4-packs ($29.99) and 12-packs ($78.99).