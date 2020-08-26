Laird Superfood Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Creamer for Season

SISTERS, Ore.– Laird Superfood, creator of assorted plant-based superfood products, announces the return of its popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer ahead of the fall and winter season. The plant-based Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer is made with no artificial ingredients or highly refined sugars, eliminating consumer concerns of extra sugar found in most seasonal and holiday drinks.

Real pumpkin and a festive blend of organic spices combined with Laird Superfood’s Original Creamer delivers a perfect boost of delicious fuel to coffee, tea or smoothies. This plant-based and dairy-free Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer has only 40 calories and 2 grams of sugar.

“Our Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer, which has been a fan favorite, is made from naturally sourced ingredients and costs less than buying a latte. We want consumers to have the opportunity to enjoy the taste of the season with extra nourishment – guilt-free,” said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood.

Pumpkin Spice Creamer Ingredients:

Coconut Milk Powder – is an ideal substitute to traditional milk.

Organic Coconut Sugar – a low-glycemic alternative to traditional cane sugar.

Organic Spices – cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, cardamom.

Pumpkin Powder – for a good source of fiber and potassium.

Aquamin™ – calcified red sea algae, a natural source of calcium and minerals in trace amounts.

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil – an efficient source of energy due to the naturally occurring full range of MCTs.

Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice Creamer is available for a limited time only at lairdsuperfood.com and at select retailers for $10.95 for a12 oz bag. To achieve the creamiest flavor, add 1 tablespoon to 8 ounces of hot coffee or tea. Stir, power-froth or blend until creamy.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company’s products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day. The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients that everyone can feel good about. Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.