Marquis Fuels West Expansion with New Distributor Partners

LOS ANGELES– Marquis, a healthy lifestyle beverage brand, announces expansion into Northern California and Nevada, increasing market coverage to 90% in the respective regions. By partnering with four major brand-builders in the beverage distribution channel, Marquis’ signature blend of organic caffeine will become widely available to consumers. Eagle Distributing and Great Basin Beverage, both known for distributing household beer brands Anheuser-Busch and Miller-Coors, along with non-alcoholic beverage powerhouses, Saccani Distributing and J&K Distributors have all given Marquis their seal of approval.

“Marquis’ brand is… a welcomed addition to our portfolio. In the ever-changing world of non-alcoholic and yerba mate [beverages] this is by far our favorite… In this crazy year, it’s good to know a quality product and quality packaging can still be found,” said Mickey Head, COO, Eagle Distributing.

The Los Angeles based company’s dynamic flavor profiles, beneficial ingredients and multiple functions are gaining significant attention among consumers and distributors alike. “Saccani is thrilled to be adding Marquis’ great-tasting, healthy beverages to our lineup,” said Bill Earley, Sales Manager, Saccani Distributing. “The functional beverage category continues to grow, despite challenging times. Marquis has proven to meet the needs of their consumers with its vitamins, antioxidants and other immunity-boosting attributes.”

All distributor partners coming on board have all shared their excitement in embracing the same vision as Marquis to maximize the availability of USDA organic, better-for-you products for health-conscious consumers. Sights are set to accelerate the brand’s growth on a national scale. Marquis’ sparkling super tea beverage is, currently, available in major retail chains Whole Foods, Target, Woodman’s, Shaw’s and many more, spanning across the country in over 20 states.

About Marquis

Marquis is a healthy lifestyle brand on a mission to empower people to be their best, from the inside out. Available in major retail chains nationwide, Marquis is certified USDA Organic and contains zero sugar and zero calories. Their organic caffeine comes from yerba mate, green coffee and green tea, and is certified Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan and affiliated with 1% For The Planet. Marquis is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Visit https://drinkmarquis.com/ and connect @drinkmarquis.com

