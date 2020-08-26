New Hope Network Launches Spark Change, Interactive Digital Platform to Inspire and Drive Change in Natural and Organic Products Industry

BOULDER, Colo.– New Hope Network kicks off Spark Change, a virtual platform designed to connect and support brands, retailers and others within the natural and organic products community, on Wednesday, August 26.

Throughout 2020, the Spark Change platform will come alive with events and digital tools designed to enable product discovery, education, connection and inspiration. Retailers and other Spark Change participants will have the opportunity to experience new products and brands, while also interacting with, and learning from, other thought-leaders in the natural products industry.

“In a year when we are not able to convene at Natural Products Expo and other in-person industry events, we are launching Spark Change to provide meaningful ways to connect natural and organic brands with the retailers, influencers, investors and others who can help them grow their businesses and use their innovation for good,” said Carlotta Mast, New Hope Network’s market leader and senior vice president of content and insights. “Spark Change is also designed to inform and inspire the innovation and thinking needed to help everyone in this industry emerge from 2020 stronger than ever before and poised to drive the change we need for a healthier, more regenerative and just and equitable future.”

The Spark Change Kickoff event features a data-packed State of Natural and Organic session and speakers who embody the Spark Change theme of “Innovation for Good.” New Hope will also announce its next wave of NEXTY Awards finalists, which represent the best in innovation, inspiration and integrity in the natural and organic products industry.

Virtual product discovery, trend and insights sessions, and social opportunities continue throughout 2020 and include three community events based on the following topics:

Mission-Driven Business , with a focus on brands owned by Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other people of color (Sept. 16)

, with a focus on brands owned by Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other people of color (Sept. 16) Modern Health , with a focus on brands that support nutrition and proactive health and wellness solutions (Oct. 7)

, with a focus on brands that support nutrition and proactive health and wellness solutions (Oct. 7) Organic and Regenerative Agriculture, with a focus on brands investing in organic and other supply chain innovations that support human and planetary health (Oct. 28)

In addition to virtual events, Spark Change features a Product Discovery Zone, an always-open space where hundreds of natural and organic product brands will highlight their products, people and innovation and where retailers and others can request meetings and learn more about new products to source and support. Retailers and other buyers also can access product samples and connect one-on-one with brands via Spark Change.

Diana Lucas, VP of Vitamins & Body Care of Sprouts Farmers Market said of the event, “With the cancellation of Expo West and East, I’m looking forward to the schedule of Spark Change events that will keep the industry connected and informed. As our channel continues to evolve, it is imperative we continue to nurture emerging brands, and I am eager to learn more about the latest innovation along with the event focus on Mission-Driven brands.”

For more information about Spark Change, visit: www.sparkchangenow.com. Spark Change is a virtual business-to-business event and is not accessible to the general public.

