nutpods Launches New Line of Oat-Based Creamers

SEATTLE– nutpods, the dairy-free creamer company based in Bellevue, WA and one of the country’s fastest-growing natural food brands, has expanded their plant-based creamers to include a new base ingredient: oats. In January, nutpods released 11.2 oz shelf-stable Original and French Vanilla flavors on Amazon.com and nutpods.com, and has a planned a retail launch of 16 oz. Original and Cinnamon Swirl flavors in June.

Since their online launch the oat creamers are trending to nearly 10% of nutpods’ online sales receiving more than 100 reviews that place them among the highest rated nutpods flavors on Amazon.

“The feedback has been excellent, with fans telling us that Oat offers everything they have come to love about nutpods, just without the nuts.” says VP of Marketing Patrick Coyle. “Oats provide a rich and creamy base for our unsweetened flavors and blend and froth beautifully. If you have enjoyed an oatmilk latte just wait until you try the richness of coffee with nutpods Oat.”

About nutpods

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information.

For More Information

www.nutpods.com